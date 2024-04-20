Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 19 | 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament 

The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings squared off on Friday to book the final 2024 NBA playoffs spot in the Western Conference in their 8-9 seed matchup in the Play-In Tournament. The Pelicans and Kings entered the contest with key injuries. New Orleans missed Zion Williamson (hamstring), while Sacramento was without Malik Monk (knee) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder).

The Pelicans were the more impacted team, as Williamson was the team's best player amid their resurgent run following a slow start. He exited Tuesday's 7-8 seed game loss against the LA Lakers, which played a significant role in New Orleans losing that contest.

Nevertheless, it wasn't the first time New Orleans dealt with Williamson's absence. He has been injury-prone the last two years, but that didn't limit the Pelicans from making the playoffs in 2022. The Pelicans fell short in 2023 after a Play-In Tournament exit, but they seemed prepared better this season.

Friday's contest started with the Kings looking like the dominant team. However, the Pelicans did enough late in the first quarter to stay afloat. The quarter ended with a 24-22 scoreline in Sacramento's favor behind De'Aaron Fox's 11 points.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, had multiple players contributing, with Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas combining for 16 first-quarter points.

The second quarter began with a 16-7 run for the Pelicans as they took a 38-31 lead. The home advantage was visible in that stretch as New Orleans got its act together on defense and looked more decisive offensively.

New Orleans stretched the lead to 13 points but entered halftime with a nine-point advantage (54-45). The team effort continued with four players scoring nine points or more. Jonas Valanciunas was the improbable hero of the opening 24 minutes with 12 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox had 18 points for the Kings on 7-of-13 shooting.

The Pelicans kept the pressure on in the second half despite the Kings putting up a decent fight to get back into the game. The third quarter was tied 29-29, while the fourth quarter went in the Kings' favor (22-20). The Pelicans won the contest 105-98, sealing their first-round matchup with the OKC Thunder in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Sacramento Kings Game Player Stats and Box Scores for Apr. 20

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Harrison Barnes 17 5 4 0 0 1 6-14 3-5 2-4 -7 Keegan Murray 11 7 3 1 1 1 4-12 2-7 1-2 -9 Domantas Sabonis 23 14 7 3 1 4 9-14 0-1 5-5 -7 Keon Ellis 0 0 1 0 2 1 0-5 0-4 0-0 -20 De'Aaron Fox 35 7 5 3 0 5 12-29 4-16 7-11 -3 Davion Mitchell 10 2 1 0 0 1 4-9 2-6 0-0 10 Alex Len 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 Trey Lyles 0 3 0 0 0 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Sasha Vezenkov

2 2 0 1 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 3 Chris Duarte DNP















Colby Jones DNP JaVale McGee DNP Kessler Edwards DNP

New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box scores for Apr. 20

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Brandon Ingram 24 6 6 0 1 4 10-20 1-2 3-3 1 Trey Murphy III 16 8 6 1 0 4 6-12 2-7 2-2 6 Jonas Valanciunas 19 12 3 0 2 0 8-16 0-1 3-3 -4 Herbert Jones 5 1 4 1 1 3 2-3 1-2 0-0 -14 CJ McCollum 7 2 3 1 2 4 3-8 1-2 0-0 7 Jose Alvarado 10 5 2 2 1 0 4-8 1-1 1-1 11 Larry Nance Jr. 13 4 3 2 0 0 6-7 0-0 1-2 11 Dyson Daniels 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Naji Marshall 11 6 2 2 1 0 5-11 1-4 0-0 17 Jordan Hawkins DNP EJ Liddell DNP Jeremiah Robinson-Earl DNP Matt Ryan DNP

