Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for April 19 | 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament 

The Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans face off to determine which team takes the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference 2024 NBA Playoffs bracket. In a do-or-die contest, the winner will face the OKC Thunder in the first round.

The Pelicans played the 7-8 seed game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday, losing 110-106. However, they get a second chance to book their place in the playoffs at home because of their higher seeding.

Meanwhile, the ninth-placed Kings avenged their 2023 NBA playoffs first-round loss against the Golden State Warriors with a 118-94 win to throw the 2022 champs out of postseason contention to set up a meeting with New Orleans.

It's another do-or-die game for Mike Brown's side, and they will hope to advance after gaining tremendous momentum from Tuesday's win.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings don't have any new players entering the injury report ahead of this contest, with long-term absentees Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter as the only players ruled out. Monk is recovering from an MCL tear, while Heurter is out for the rest of the year after shoulder surgery.

Player Status Injury Malik Monk Out Knee Kevin Heurter Out Shoulder

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans are out without Zion Williamson, who injured his left hamstring in Tuesday's loss to the LA Lakers. He's the only player on the injury report, but also a significant miss since this sways the contest in the Kings' favor.

Player Status Injury Zion Williamson Out Hamstring

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Sacramento Kings-New Orleans Pelicans game nationally, while NBC Sports Sacramento and Bally Sports New Orleans will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET at Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans' homecourt.

The Kings are favored to win, with Zion Williamson ruled out. The Pelicans felt the impact of Williamson's absence when he left the game against the Lakers. Williamson was the best player on the floor, leading the team to a solid position to win against LeBron James and Co.

They've had their fair share of success without him the past two years, but the Pelicans remain as good as Williamson is and his availability. Meanwhile, the Kings seemed to have gained plenty of experience from last year's loss, which showed in their performance against the Warriors.

Their physicality might be too much for the Pelicans, especially without Zion Williamson in the lineup.

