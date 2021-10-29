Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans look set to host the Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, October 29th.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a fairly disappointing start to the season with a 1-3 record. Coming off a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Pelicans will continue their home stand by facing the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings, on the other hand, have enjoyed a balanced record early in the season. Splitting their first four games 2-2, the Sacramento Kings will look to feature a winning record early in the season as they head over to Louisiana.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings will feature no injuries on their roster heading into the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The side features a talented point guard in De'Aaron Fox and a reliable frontcourt presence in Harrison Barnes. However, the Sacramento Kings having a healthy roster will be a key aspect if the team is to taste success this season.

With only a few older players on their roster, the Kings may not be as concerned about injuries this season. However, ensuring the health of Fox will be extremely important as the season progresses.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans will be missing a few key players heading into this matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

A major absence from the side will be Zion Williamson, who is yet to make his season debut with the side. A foot injury sustained in late September will see Williamson out until at least the end of October, when he will be re-evaluated.

Josh Hart also sustained an injury which may see him sidelined for a while. A quadricep injury on opening night has seen Hart miss all of the Pelicans' games since. He has been listed as questionable for Friday's matchup.

Newly acquired veteran Garrett Temple is also expected to miss the game against the Kings due to an ankle injury. Although the injury has been listed as day-to-day, his availability for the game is doubtful.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Zion Williamson Out Foot Josh Hart Questionable Quadricep Garrett Temple Doubtful Ankle

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

Richaun Holmes and Tyrese Haliburton react to a call for the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings enjoyed success in the preseason. With an unbeaten record, the Kings looked like a solid side coming into the 2021-22 regular-season as well.

De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton look a solid pair for the side in the backcourt. Harrison Barnes has also been a consistent performer and scorer for the team when the moment calls for it. His recent buzzer-beater against the Phoenix Suns gave the team a much-needed win.

The Kings' 2021 draft pick Davion Mitchell also presents himself as a tough defender with serious potential as a solid two-way player. Buddy Hield has also been a consistent perimeter shooting threat for the side while coming off the bench.

Sacramento also have a reliable big-man rotation in the form of Richaun Holmes in the starting spot, with Tristan Thompson coming off the bench. As both continue to offer good minutes on the rebounding end, the Kings have some good rotational pieces on their side.

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram plays defense at the New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers game

The New Orleans Pelicans are going through some growing pains under new head coach Willie Green. With Brandon Ingram being the focus of the Pelicans' offense, the team continues to find ways to establish a proper identity.

Jonas Valanciunas was a great acquisition made by the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason. As a big man who can stretch the floor and rebound, Valanciunas has been giving some great minutes to the side.

The newly acquired Devonte' Graham also finds his role in the Pelicans' starting rotation as he continues to be a scoring threat from the perimeter.

While the Pelicans are missing a number of key pieces from their roster, they have also seen some great minutes from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. However, the extended minutes played by starters due to injuries on the roster may cause problems going forward.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5's

Sacramento Kings

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Moe Harkless | C - Richaun Holmes.

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Herb Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

