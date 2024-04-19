Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA play-in game: Top 10 player prop markets available

The Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans are set to compete in the final leg of the Western Conference play-in tournament tonight. The game is set to produce fireworks, despite the notable absence of young standout Zion Williamson following his 40-point game against the LA Lakers. With the stakes at an all-time high, anticipation among fans is through the roof.

The two teams sit as pick-ems, meaning the odds are incredibly close. On FanDuel Sportsbook for example, the Sacramento Kings sit with -104 odds, while the New Orleans Pelicans have -112 odds. It indicates that fans are incredibly split right down the middle in regard to who they think will win the game.

With tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET) let's take a look at some player props available on FanDuel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top player props for Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Play-In Tournament game

#10: De'Aaron Fox Over 27.5 Points (-104)

This season, De'Aaron Fox has averaged 26.6 points per game, with 24 in his most recent outing against the Warriors. Nevertheless, he has shown that when the stakes are at their highest, he can rise to the occasion.

Moreover, in regular season games in April, Fox is averaging 27.8 ppg and has scored more than 27 points in five of the last eight games.

#9: Domantas Sabonis Under 14.5 rebounds (-130)

While Domantas Sabonis may lead the league in rebounds per game with 13.7, that number sits a full rebound below tonight's O/U.

Given that and the fact that Sabonis has only hauled down more than 14.5 rebounds in three of the team's eight regular season games this month, the under may be the move here.

Add onto that the fact that Sabonis is averaging 14.1 rpg in April, and this player prop could be a winner.

#8: Keegan Murray 4+ 3-pointers (+100)

Keegan Murray has been having a massive season for the Sacramento Kings, averaging a career-high 15.2 points per game. Most recently, in the Sacramento Kings' loss to the Warriors, he dropped 32 points on 8-13 from downtown.

Given that he's hot right now, the Sacramento Kings are likely to try and feed him the ball early. With Murray knocking down five threes in two of the team's three final regular-season games, this underdog play prop could be worth using.

#7: Brandon Ingram points over 20.5 (-104)

This one should be a no-brainer. With Zion Williamson out, expect Brandon Ingram to play a larger role in the team's offense. Although he's coming off an injury and has struggled with his production from downtown, the hope is that he finds his rhythm.

This season, Ingram is averaging 20.8 points per game. With Ingram and CJ McCollum expected to shoulder the load for the team, expect some big numbers.

#6: CJ McCollum points Over 24.5 (+110)

CJ McCollum's production may have dropped once again this year, but much like Brandon Ingram, with Zion Williamson out, his production could soar. Although he shot just 1-9 from downtown against the Lakers, expect McCollum''s production to increase with Williamson's absence.

Moreover, with the exception of the recent game against the Lakers, and the Apr. 1 meeting with the Suns, McCollum has scored more than 24.5 points in every game this month.

#5: Domantas Sabonis double-double AND Sacramento to win (+104)

Fans who are confident that the Sacramento Kings will win, and want to parlay it with another player prop can take advantage of the Player Performance Doubles prop on Fanduel.

Here, Domantas Sabonis has +104 odds to record a double-double and Sacramento to win. Considering that he has averaged a double double for the past six seasons, a performance of this nature won't be surprising.

#4: Harrison Barnes to score 15+ points (+115)

Harrison Barnes had a strong end to the season, which most recently saw him add 17 points to the Sacramento Kings' total in the play-in game with the Golden State Warriors. Moreover, he has scored more than 15 points in three of the last four games.

With the team's season on the line, expect a veteran player like Barnes to perform well under pressure.

#3: Herb Jones 2+ steals (-105)

Herb Jones has proven himself as one of New Orleans' brightest young stars. While he has averaged 1.4 steals per game this season, he has logged two or more steals in four of eight regular-season games in April.

With Zion Williamson out and the team in need of more production from key players, expect Jones to shoulder more of the team's defensive load throughout the game.

#2: Jonas Valenciunas 1+ block (+120)

Jonas Valenciunas may only be averaging .8 blocks per game, but he has averaged 1.0 bpg throughout his career. Given that and the team expecting him to handle interior defense without Zion Williamson, Valenciunas could rise to the occasion.

Although this bet may not be considered a 'lock' for the value, it could be a fun player prop.

#1: CJ McCollum 6+ assists (+100)

CJ McCollum's season average of 4.6 assists per game may not be enough for this bet to cash, the month of April tells a different story. McCollum started out the month with a nine-assist outing against the Suns and closed it out with two seven-assist games in the team's final three of the year.

One of those games came against the Sacramento Kings. Given that and his increased usage with Zion Williamson out, McCollum could be in for a big night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback