Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 13, 2025

The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday before the All-Star break. Sacramento is ninth in the West with a 28-26 record, while New Orleans is last with a 12-42 record.

The two teams have played each other 80 times in the regular season, with the Pelicans holding a 44-36 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Sacramento winning the previous three games. This will be their second straight game after playing each other Wednesday when Sacramento won 119-111.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds

The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Smoothie King Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBCSCA and GCSEN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Kings (-300) vs. Pelicans (+240)

Spread: Kings (-7.5) vs. Pelicans (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o235.5) vs. Pelicans -110 (u235.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The two teams will play each other for the second straight game after Sacramento registered a 119-111 win on Wednesday. In fact, this will be their third game in a span of six days.

The Kings have managed to go on a three-game winning run and are 5-5 over the past 10 games. During Wednesday’s win, the team was led by Keon Tyrese Ellis off the bench with 27 points. Newly acquired Zach LaVine had 23 points, while DeMar DeRozan had 24 points. Domantas Sabonis had a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Pelicans are on a league-leading 10-game losing streak. Zion Williamson had a great game with 33 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but the performance wasn’t enough to get New Orleans out of its slump. Trey Murphy III had 19 points, while Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum chipped in with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans betting props

Zach LaVine’s points total is set at 22.5, a mark he is favored to cross by the oddsmakers. After a 23-point outing on Wednesday, LaVine could be in for another good game. Bet on the over.

Zion Williamson’s points total is set at 23.5, a mark he has crossed in the past two games against Sacramento. Before his 33 points on Wednesday, he had 40 points against the Kings on Saturday. Bet on the over.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Kings to get a win on the road. We predict the same, as New Orleans’ slump is unlikely to end before the All-Star break. The Kings should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total surpasses 235.5 points.

