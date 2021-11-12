Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings are looking to end a three-game losing streak as they visit the OKC Thunder at the Cheseapeake Energy Arena on Thursday. The Kings are coming off a blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs, while the Thunder have won three games in a row heading into their matchup.

The Kings did not put in a valiant effort as a team as they lost to the Spurs 136-117. They were down big in the first quarter and never managed to start a comeback. The only positive from the defeat was that De'Aaron Fox was finally out of his slump with 37 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are riding a three-game winning streak that started with a comeback win over the LA Lakers last Thursday. They followed it up with another comeback win, this time against the Spurs. On Tuesday, the Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 108-100.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have five players on their injury report against the OKC Thunder. Two players are questionable while three are listed as out. The two players listed as questionable are Tyrese Haliburton and Terrence Davis. Both players were out against the Spurs, but they may return versus the Thunder.

Haliburton is suffering from tightness in his lower back, while Davis has a sore left ankle. However, the three players listed as out are all on G League assignments.

The three players are Louis King, Neemias Queta and Robert Woodard II. King and Queto are on two-way contracts while Woodard II is just on assignment. He was the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Player Status Reason Terrence Davis Questionable Left Ankle Soreness Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Lower Back Tightness Louis King Out G League Assignment Neemias Queta Out G League Assignment Robert Woodard II Out G League Assignment

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Theo Maledon of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The OKC Thunder also have five players on their injury report for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings. All players are listed as out but none of them are suffering from any injury. They are currently assigned to the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon and Isaiah Roby are all on assignment, while Paul Watson and Aaron Wiggins are on two-way deals. Krejci was the 37th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Maledon and Roby have not played a lot this season so they were assigned to the G League to get minutes. Watson and Wiggins are on two-way deals, meaning they can only be called up by the Thunder on a limited basis.

Player Status Reason Vit Krejci Out G League Assignment Theo Maledon Out G League Assignment Isaiah Roby Out G League Assignment Paul Watson Out G League Assignment Aaron Wiggins Out G League Assignment

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

The Oklahoma City Thunder five

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are expected to have their usual starting lineup against the OKC Thunder. If Tyrese Haliburton is unable to play, Buddy Hield will start in his place. The remaining starters will be De'Aaron Fox, Maurice Harkless, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes.

Davion Mitchell will surely get additional minutes off the bench if Haliburton is out. Chimezie Metu and Alex Len are the two big men in the rotation, while Tristan Thompson could see more playing time if any of the starters are in foul trouble. If Terrence Davis doesn't play against the Thunder, Jahmi'us Ramsey may play like in the game in San Antonio.

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have a healthy lineup against the Sacramento Kings. They will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the backcourt, while Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley are the forwards.

For the center position, Derrick Favors is the likely starter to match up against Richaun Holmes. There is also a small possibility that Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start, but it depends on matchups.

Off the bench, the OKC Thunder will have Kenrich Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski and Mike Muscala as the primary role players. Tre Mann and Ty Jerome could get more playing time if one or two of the starters are struggling.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Maurice Harkless | Power Forward - Harrison Barnes | Center - Richaun Holmes

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Derrick Favors

