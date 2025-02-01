Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 1, 2025

The Sacramento Kings get their highly anticipated rematch against the OKC Thunder on Saturday. Sacramento, which lost 130-109 on Nov. 25, hopes to avenge that defeat tonight. The road-weary Kings will lean on Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and De’Aaron Fox to try and lead them to an upset victory.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will try to bounce back after a surprising 116-109 loss to the injury-hampered Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Despite 52 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Dubs’ undermanned roster, Oklahoma suffered its ninth defeat this season. OKC continues to deal with injuries to key players, but SGA, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort are all healthy.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Paycom Center in Oklahoma will host the Kings-Thunder matchup. Fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (+325) vs. Thunder (-425)

Odds: Kings (+9.0) vs. Thunder (-9.0)

Total: Kings (o234.5 -110) vs. Thunder (u234.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder preview

Controlling the boards will be crucial for the Sacramento Kings in tonight's game against the OKC Thunder. In the first meeting between the two teams, Oklahoma decisively won the rebounding battle 44-31, including 11-9 in the offensive glass. Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort combined for 20 of the Thunder’s output.

The Kings must do a better job of battling for rebounds, particularly when they start small. DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox must help Domantas Sabonis control the boards.

Expand Tweet

Sacramento shot 8-for-32 from deep, another key reason for the blowout loss. Interim coach Doug Christie will hope his team shoots better in the rematch against the best defensive team in the NBA.

The Thunder torched the Kings from behind the arc in November, but they also kept attacking the rim. Oklahoma won the points in the paint contest 56-42. Replicating the same strategy, particularly if the team's long-range shots don’t go in, could work well for it again.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Kings

PG: De’Aaron Fox | SG: Malik Monk | SF: DeMar DeRozan | PF: Keegan Murray | C: Domantas Sabonis

Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Cason Wallace | SG: Lu Dort | SF: Jalen Williams | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 35.6 points per contest in January. He has been even better in his last four games, putting up 43.0 PPG with 50.0% efficiency. After the loss to the Warriors, expect him to be aggressive in looking for his points. He could squeak past his 33.5 (O/U) points prop.

DeMar DeRozan averaged 23.5 PPG last month. In the first Kings-Thunder matchup, the veteran guard scattered 30 points. Deebo could go over his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder prediction

Multiple Thunder players expressed their disappointment following the loss to the Warriors. They should be raring to get back on track when they host the struggling Kings, who have been on the road for 10 days already.

Oklahoma likely returns to the win column but allows Sacramento to cover the +9.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.