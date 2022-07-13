Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - July 13th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Sacramento Kings will face the OKC Thunder at Thomas & Mack Center in both teams’ third Las Vegas Summer League match-ups.

The Sacramento Kings started their summer on a strong note, winning all three of their games at the California Classic. However, that streak was broken as they lost their first Las Vegas Summer League game against the Orlando Magic.

The Kings then bounced back against the Indiana Pacers, which will make the upcoming match-up all the more exciting.

The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, have had a few tight games, with some of them going in their favor. They started the Las Vegas Summer League with a 88-90 loss against the Houston Rockets, but then went on to beat the Orlando Magic by a three-point margin.

Both teams will enter this fixture with one win and one loss to their names and will undoubtedly be looking for a win on Wednesday night.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 13; 8 PM ET (Thursday, July 14; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Neemias Queta has been a physical force for the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League so far

The Sacramento Kings have been a force to reckon with this summer, with many of their youngsters showing great ability on both ends of the floor. Neemias Queta has been especially good, dominating in the paint and protecting the rim effectively.

Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis have been the aggressors from beyond the arc, keeping the defense active while scoring in bunches. As a unit, the Kings have shown great chemistry in moving the ball among the five players on the floor to keep opposition defenses guessing.

Sean McDermott started on the bench against the Magic, but immediately proved his worth once he came on, adding 18 points in the win.

Key Player - Neemias Queta

Neemias Queta will play an important role against the Thunder, given the threat he poses on both ends of the floor. His rebounding ability and decent 3-point shot will likely add to the Thunder’s problems, making him their target man to shut down.

Queta is likely to be tasked with guarding Chet Holmgren, whose size can make him a tough cover. As a consequence, this could be the 23-year-old’s most significant game yet of the Summer League.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Guard - Frankie Ferrari | Guard - Keon Ellis | Forward - Keegan Murray | Forward - Jared Rhoden | Center - Neemias Queta.

OKC Thunder Preview

Chet Holmgren earning his way into the OKC Thunder's regular season rotation

The OKC Thunder have been one of the most watched teams this summer, given their selection of Chet Holmgren in the draft.

He’s drawn a lot of attention and backed it up in his debut game, but has been on and off since that performance. However, the Thunder have been able to find consistent contributions from various players in the Las Vegas Summer League, making them a solid contender.

Josh Giddey was a starter for the Thunder the previous season, playing 54 games throughout the season. During that span, he averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, which makes his presence in this squad immensely valuable.

Key Player – Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren had a turbulent start to the Las Vegas Summer League, shooting just 30% from the floor in his first game against the Houston Rockets. However, he bounced back effectively against the Magic, recording a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Holmgren is still young, with a lot of potential, but will be expected to put up strong performances going forward. His size will be crucial for the OKC Thunder on the defensive end, against a physically strong Sacramento Kings unit.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Guard - Josh Giddey | Guard - Tre Mann | Forward - Aaron Wiggins | Forward - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | Center - Chet Holmgren.

Kings. vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings have won more games over the summer, primarily because multiple names on their roster have stepped up. Their players have linked up well with regularity to help them to a few important victories.

The OKC Thunder, however, could give the Kings a run for their money due to the experience they possess on their roster. The Thunder squad has also got quite some playing time together, and came up with a statement win against the Orlando Magic in their last game.

Overall, this promises to be a tight but entertaining match-up in Las Vegas.

Where to watch Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder?

The Sacramento Kings' game against the OKC Thunder will be broadcast on NBA TV. The game will also be available to stream on the NBA League Pass.

