Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 27th February 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Thursday, 27 February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

Last Game Results

Sacramento Kings (24-33): 112-94 win over the Golden State Warriors (25 February)

Oklahoma City Thunder (36-22): 124-122 win over the Chicago Bulls (25 February)

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers

With three back-to-back wins, the Sacramento Kings are going for a final, but valiant attempt. They routed the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Tuesday.

The game saw De'Aaron Fox lead the team with 21 points and five assists on the night, alongside Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield, who pitched in 21 and 19 points, respectively.

The Kings are still on the road and will face the Thunder tonight in a crucial encounter.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

De'Aaron Fox has started to generate numbers consistently now. He is moving the ball well and making excellent players for his teammates.

By averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, Fox will have a crucial role in this late playoff run by the Sacramento Kings.

Kings' predicted lineup

Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles, De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a roll right now with four wins in a row. They beat the Chicago Bulls in the last game by just two points, improving to 36-22 for the season.The team was led in points by Danilo Gallinari, who scored 24 points and four rebounds on the night. With him, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played their role well, pitching in 21 points apiece. The team's leader, Chris Paul, had an excellent 19 point-game along with nine assists on the night.

The Thunder will be willing to maintain the run and beat the lower-ranked Kings tonight.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul is the flag bearer of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a lot will depend on him going ahead in the later stages of the tournament. His leadership skills have given his the Thunder a great push this season currently sitting at the sixth place in the West.

Averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 dishes, and 5.1 rebounds- Paul has been clutch this season. It will be interesting to see how far he can take his team.

Thunder's Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Kings vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings have been in a great form lately with the young guns on fire. However, having a player like Chris Paul on their side pushes a lot in favor of the Oklahoma City Thunder- who also has been in sublime form. We are predicting a Thunder victory in this match

Where to watch Kings vs Thunder?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports Oklahoma. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.