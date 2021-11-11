Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to host the Sacramento Kings at Paycom Center on November 12th.

The Sacramento Kings will head into this game coming off a 136-117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. With a 5-7 record and a three-game losing streak, the Kings will look to bounce back from these losses soon.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading into this game coming off a 108-100 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. With their fourth win of the season, the Thunder will look to improve their record going forward.

Match Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time - Friday, November 12th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 13th, 2021; 6:30 AM)

Venue - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings in action against the Dallas Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings started the regular-season in a pretty balanced manner. However, over the course of last week, the Kings have suffered three consecutive losses, featuring close losses to the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns.

On the back of some atrocious perimeter defending against the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento succumbed to a 136-117 loss. Shooting only 27.8% from the field on their own, the Sacramento Kings also faced issues with turnovers early in the season.

While their core continues to be comprised of De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Harrison Barnes, the absence of Haliburton from the side on Wednesday saw Buddy Hield step into the lineup. Hield shooting 5-14 from the field, really didn't help the Kings in the game.

Hoping to regain their rhythm offensively, the Sacramento Kings will have to make some adjustments ahead of the away game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes leads the fastbreak

Harrison Barnes is one of the key components of the Sacramento Kings' roster. As a talented two-way player and former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Barnes brings veteran experience and reliable scoring to the side.

Barnes has also been important for the side in end-game situations. As their most consistent scorer and performer, the load shared by De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes is what currently fuels the Kings franchise.

Coming off a 9 point outing in the loss against the Spurs, Harrison Barnes will have to step up as a potent offensive threat for the Sacramento Kings. While sharing the offensive load with De'Aaron Fox, Barnes will also be important in being a defensive presence.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Buddy Hield | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Maurice Harkless | C - Richaun Holmes

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Laker

The Oklahoma City Thunder had an incredibly shaky start to the season as they faced four consecutive losses before winning their first game against the LA Lakers.

While the team still doesn't have a reliable winning record as they currently stand at 4-6, the Thunder show a lot of potential for the future. For a very young team with a number of talented pieces, the development of the Oklahoma City Thunder's core will be something to look forward to.

Josh Giddey has already shown signs of being a key rotational piece for the side going forward. Although Giddey hasn't shown himself to be a scorer, his rebounding and playmaking capabilities will certainly be of use to the side.

Heading into the matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have some momentum as they ride the high of a two-game winning streak as they begin their four-game home stand.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to a three-pointer made from half-court

The most important piece on the Oklahoma City Thunder's roster is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Emerging as a potential All-Star and Most Improved Player candidate, the 23-year old is taking teams by storm with his abilities.

Gilgeous-Alexander has shown the confidence and temperament of a star veteran this season. With multiple successful buckets, Gilgeous-Alexander is an exciting development for Thunder fans.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks better than ever as he comes off an injury from last season. Coming off a 24 point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans, Gilgeous-Alexander will look to sustain his form on the offensive end.

As the primary option on the Oklahoma City Thunder's offense, he will play a key role in their game against the Sacramento Kings.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Derrick Favors

Kings vs Thunder Match Prediction

While it is a tough prediction to make, it seems likely that the Sacramento Kings will win in this matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although the momentum is in the hands of the Thunder and they do have home court advantage, the likelihood of Harrison Barnes not performing in this game is low.

The opportunity to exploit the defensive lapses of an inexperienced Thunder side may give the Kings an advantage. But should the Oklahoma City Thunder manage to force and capitalize on the Kings' turnover prone offense, they may have a good chance at winning.

Where to watch Kings vs Thunder game?

The Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WWLS/WKY.

Edited by Diptanil Roy