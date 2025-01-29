Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

Two teams looking to secure firm playoff positions in their respective conferences will face off in Wednesday’s Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup. The No. 10 Kings have been climbing the Western Conference standings, winning seven of their last 10 games, while the 76ers, sitting 11th in the East, have gained momentum with three consecutive wins, including a victory over the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

This will be the second and final meeting between the teams this season. The Kings claimed a 113-107 win in their first encounter.

Here’s a preview of the Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers game, scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Kings (-312) vs 76ers (+252)

Trending

Spread: Kings -7.5 (-110) vs 76ers +7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings o228.5 (-110) vs 76ers u228.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Kings have been surging under head coach Doug Christie, winning 11 of their last 14 games. However, despite their recent success, reports have surfaced that star guard De’Aaron Fox is seeking a change of scenery and is eyeing a move to San Antonio to join Victor Wembanyama.

Sacramento boasts the league’s ninth-ranked offense and seventh-ranked defense over its last 14 games, positioning them with the fourth-best net rating — trailing only the OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Fox leads the team in scoring with 25.2 points per game, along with 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are inching closer to the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, now just one game behind the Chicago Bulls. Their three-game winning streak has been impressive, featuring victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers.

Despite a string of injuries to key players, they’ve managed to stay competitive, with Tyrese Maxey stepping up in their win over the Lakers, dropping 43 points while both Paul George and Joel Embiid were sidelined. This veteran-laden squad is proving they won’t be an easy team to defeat.

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

The Kings have a clear injury sheet, while the 76ers are dealing with multiple injuries: Joel Embiid is out with a knee injury, Jared McCain is out for the season due to a meniscus injury, Caleb Martin is out with a groin injury, Andre Drummond is out with a toe injury, Guerschon Yabusele is probable with a knee injury, Kenyon Martin is out with a foot injury and Paul George is out with a finger injury.

Kings

G - De’Aaron Fox | G - Malik Monk | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Keegan Murray | C - Domantas Sabonis

76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Eric Gordon | F - Justin Edwards | F - Kelly Oubre Jr. | C - Guerschon Yabusele

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Tyrese Maxey’s O/U: 30.5 points (-118 on FanDuel). Bet the over, given the scoring load he’s expected to handle.

Domantas Sabonis O/U: 20.5 points (-113 on FanDuel). Bet the over, given the 76ers might not have the defense inside to stop him.

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Kings have been in strong form recently, and while the De’Aaron Fox trade rumors could be a distraction, Sacramento is still expected to overpower the short-handed 76ers. Expect all five Kings starters to score in double figures as they roll to a comfortable double-digit win, covering the spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.