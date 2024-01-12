Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 12, 2024

The Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Jan. 21, 2023, a game that Philadelphia won 129-127.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 12.

The 76ers hold a 172-128 all-time advantage against the Kings. As previously mentioned, Philadelphia won the most recent matchup. Tyrese Maxey had 32 points, three rebounds and six assists in the win. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 31 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: LeBron James NBA trade ideas: 5 teams who could engage LA Lakers on a deal

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBCSCA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (-110) vs 76ers (-110)

Spread: Kings (+1) vs 76ers (-1)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o242.5) vs 76ers -110 (u242.5)

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Kings are fifth in the West with a 23-14 record. They have won two in a row, with the most recent being a 123-98 domination of the Charlotte Hornets. Domantas Sabonis had a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win.

The 76ers are third in the East with a 23-13 record. Philly has lost three in a row and will look to right the ship at home. The most recent defeat came at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in a 139-132 OT thriller. Maxey had 35 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Joel Embiid-less Sixers.

Also read: "Blatantly rigging games": NBA fans go off on referees as LA Lakers benefit from free throw disparity vs Raptors

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The Kings have only Kevin Huerter on their injury report. He is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Coach Mike Brown should start Fox, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Sabonis.

The 76ers have more pressing injury concerns than the Kings. Joel Embiid is listed as out with a knee injury. He will miss his third straight game. Robert Covington (knee) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (AC joint sprain in left shoulder) are out as well. Coach Nick Nurse should start Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and Paul Reed.

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

De’Aaron Fox has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game, which is slightly lower than his season average of 27.9 points. However, he has failed to score 28 points or more in each of his past five games. This form should continue and Fox will have under 27.5 points.

Tyrese Maxey has an over/under of 31.5 points. While he does have to bear most of the offensive load for his team, the over seems too high. Maxey should finish the game under 31.5 points.

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The 76ers are slightly favored at home. We expect the Kings to pile on Philly’s misery and upset the home team. It will be a high-scoring game, but not enough to breach the 242.5-point mark for the team total.