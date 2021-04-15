Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will face the Sacramento Kings in a thrilling NBA match at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Thursday.

The Suns are coming off an emphatic 106-86 win against the Miami Heat, while the Kings succumbed to a 111-123 loss against the Washington Wizards in their most recent fixture.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Sacramento Kings

Center Richaun Holmes and shooting guard Jahmi'us Ramsey are currently sidelined with hamstring problems.

Meanwhile, power forward Marvin Bagley III is out with a hand injury and is expected to return to the court by the end of April.

Phoenix Suns

Head coach Monty Williams will go into Thursday's game without any major injury concerns. Abdel Nader is the only player who will miss out on the game as he is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will start the game with a backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

Sharpshooter Buddy Hield will likely start at the 3. The 28-year-old has bounced back from a poor 2019-20 campaign, putting up 16 points and 4.5 rebounds on a respectable 38.3% shooting from the deep this term.

sometimes it's not about the outcome, but the friends you made along the way 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QV7UJLIJAg — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 15, 2021

Harrison Barnes will start at power forward in Marvin Bagley III's absence, while Hassan Whiteside will take up Richaun Holmes' spot in the starting lineup.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will likely take up the guard spots for the Phoenix Suns. The former has played the role of point guard to perfection, averaging 16 points and 8.7 assists per game.

Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges will start at the two forward positions, with DeAndre Ayton starting at the 5.

Ayton has been impressive so far, putting up 15 points, 10.7 rebounds and one block per game.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox, Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton, Small Forward - Buddy Hield, Power Forward - Harrison Barnes, Center - Hassan Whiteside

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul, Shooting Guard - Devin Booker, Small Forward - Mikal Bridges, Power Forward - Jae Crowder, Center - DeAndre Ayton

