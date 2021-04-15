Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - April 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena tonight with an intent to get back on the winning track following eight consecutive losses. The Kings are 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 22-33 record, while the Suns are chasing the top spot courtesy of a 41-14 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, April 15th; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, 16th April; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix

Sacramento Kings Preview

Fox continues 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗗 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 case vs Washington 👀



🏀 33 PTS

🏀 6 ASTS

🏀 6 STLS

🏀 5 REBS pic.twitter.com/EiTvsBRElK — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 15, 2021

The Sacramento Kings' good offensive work this season has been undone by their poor defense, which ranks dead last in the league in defensive rating (118.2). Their rebounding hasn't been up to the mark either, as Luke Walton's men are averaging a dismal 41.8 rebounds per game (28th in the league).

Advertisement

The Sacramento Kings have received good returns from center Richaun Holmes and rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton this season, as they have averaged 14 and 13 points per game, respectively. Haliburton, in particular, has been sensational, putting up 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.3 steals as well.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox has been in incredible form in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, tallying 25 points, 7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He has also shown active hands on defense, racking up 1.3 steals per contest. However, 3-point shooting is an area the young point guard needs to improve upon, as he has shot a rather underwhelming 33% from downtown.

The Sacramento Kings are looking to keep their post-season hopes alive, and De'Aaron Fox will play a critical role in helping them do so.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox, Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton, Small Forward - Buddy Hield, Power Forward - Harrison Barnes, Center - Richaun Holmes

Also Read: Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant entangled in another Twitter feud after NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe's false claim

Phoenix Suns Preview

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns have gone from strength to strength in the last couple of months, steadily climbing the Western Conference standings ladder. They rank in the top five in both offensive and defensive ratings and have moved the ball really well, managing to average 27.3 assists per game.

Off-season acquisition Chris Paul has been a revelation for Monty Williams' men, as the veteran point guard has put up a stellar 16 points and 8.7 assists. 2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton has been in fine touch as well, averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

Unlucky to miss out on the All-Star game due to an injury, Devin Booker has had a brilliant year, scoring 25 points, grabbing 4 rebounds and dishing out 4 assists per match. His playmaking has improved this season, and the shooting guard is playing winning basketball after getting criticism for not doing so since his debut.

Advertisement

Booker has struck a fruitful partnership with Chris Paul in the Phoenix Suns backcourt, and the franchise will be expecting the duo to take them deep into the playoffs this year.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul, Shooting Guard - Devin Booker, Small Forward - Buddy Hield, Power Forward - Jae Crowder, Center - Deandre Ayton

Kings vs. Suns Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will be outright favorites to win this fixture, considering both their form and position in the table. The Sacramento Kings have the worst defense in the league and their offense won't stand a chance against the Phoenix Suns.

Where to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Local coverage of the Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns game will be available on NBCS California and Bally Sports Arizona. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Denver Nuggets planning a swoop for Austin Rivers, also monitoring Gerald Green and Troy Daniels' situation