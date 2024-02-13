Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 13, 2024

The Sacramento Kings will face the Phoenix Suns for the fourth time this season on Tuesday. Sacramento still holds a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head battles after surrendering a 22-point lead to the Suns on Jan. 16 and losing 119-117. Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox will lead the Kings’ charge when they try to decisively capture the season series.

The Suns and the Kings have played three entertaining games this season. Their previous meeting was easily the most exciting matchup between the two. Kevin Durant led the furious fourth-quarter rally that shocked the Kings. KD, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, who are all healthy, will be looking to get another one at Saramento’s expense to even the series.

The Kings are in a bit of a mini-slump heading into the matchup against Phoenix. They are 1-3 in their last four games and were drubbed 127-113 by the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Fox and his teammates will have to be at their best as the Suns are raring to take advantage of their struggles.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Suns will host the Kings on Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. TNT will air the game on national TV while Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports will provide local coverage. Streaming the matchup is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, KMVP98.7 / S: KSUN and Sactown Sports 1140 to listen in to the action.

Moneyline: Kings (+165) vs. Suns (-200)

Spread: Kings (+5.0) vs. Suns (-5.0)

Total (O/U): Kings (o245.0 -110) vs. Suns (u245.0 -110)

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Game preview

The Kings looked like they were cruising to a win in their last encounter with the Suns. Once Phoenix started disrupting Sacramento’s free-flowing offense, the Kings folded. Mike Brown’s team will likely be better prepared in the rematch or risk going down again.

Suns coach Frank Vogel’s fourth-quarter adjustment was the key in the Suns’ stunning win. Vogel instructed his defense to keep the ball out of Domantas Sabonis’ hands. The move took the Kings by surprise and their offense fizzled. Phoenix will try the same thing on Tuesday but will expect prompt adjustments from Sacramento.

The battle of wits between Vogel and Brown will also have a crucial role to play in determining the winner of the said game.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Starting lineups

The Kings will have Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter as starters.

The Suns are also sticking to their usual starting five. Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will open the game for Phoenix.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for De’Aaron Fox is 23.5, which is lower than his season average of 26.4 PPG. “Swipa” hasn’t scored over 20 points in his last four games. He has averaged 15.3 PPG during that stretch. Fox might struggle to get past his points prop with the funk he has been in lately.

Devin Booker has a 29.5 over/under points prop. Unlike Fox, he has been on fire, scoring back-to-back 32-point games. “Book” tallied just 16 points in Phoenix’s comeback win over Sacramento in their last meeting. He will be determined to put up the buckets in the rematch and get over his points prop.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction

Basketball fans were treated to an incredible game the last time the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns met. Tuesday is likely going the same route as the superstars from both teams are healthy. Phoenix could tie the season series but allow the Kings to cover the +5.0 spread.

