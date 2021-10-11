Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will play the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland on Monday in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game. It will be the third preseason game for the Kings, while it will be the second for the Trail Blazers.

The Sacramento Kings will trot into the Blazers' home court with a 2-0 record this preseason. The Kings played exceptionally well against the 2020-21 finalists, the Phoenix Suns, and the LA Clippers. However, they will have their task cut out as they strive to register their third straight win on their visit to Rip City.

The home team, meanwhile, suffered a humbling defeat against Golden State Warriors in their preseason opener. While Damian Lillard seemed a bit rusty, he still dropped 19 points for his team, albeit in a losing cause. The Portland camp will now look to get off the mark this preseason against the Kings on Monday.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Ballislife.com @Ballislife De'Aaron Fox vs LAC 🦊💨

23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 70% FG in 22 MINS De'Aaron Fox vs LAC 🦊💨

23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 70% FG in 22 MINS https://t.co/WtZCkE27Fy

The Sacramento Kings, despite playing two preseason games, will play the Trail Blazers with an almost injury-free roster. Their key players, including Fox, Harisson Barnes and Tyrese Haliburton, are reportedly in good shape.

As per the Kings' injury report for this game, only power forward Marvin Bagley II is doubtful. He is suffering from right knee soreness.



















Player Name

Status

Reason

Marvin Bagley III

Doubtful

Right Knee Soreness



Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers will enter the Moda Center with almost half their roster out of the game. In their first preseason game of the season, Tony Snell was out due to an injury/ health issue. For their second, Snell will be joined by six more teammates.

That includes Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Ben McLemore, Norman Powell, Tony Snell and Cody Zeller. With Portland's offensive duo of McCollum and Lillard out, the team will need to rely on their bench players to lead the team.

















































































Player Name



Status



Reason



Damian Lillard



Out



Rest



Nassir Little



Out



Left Hamstring strain



CJ McCollum



Out



Right ankle sprain



Ben McLemore



Out



Left ankle sprain



Norman Powell



Out



Right hip strain



Tony Snell



Out



Right foot sprain



Cody Zeller



Out



Nose fracture



Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

A healthy roster means the Kings will have the option to play their best lineup, and give their bench ample chance to prove their prowess. De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield could run the backcourt, while Harrison Barnes, Tristan Thompson and Richaun Holmes will likely run the frontcourt.

The likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell should make up the crucial supporting cast against Rip City.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers will start the game against the Kings with an overt disadvantage. Virtually all their offensive power is out of the game, along with a few defenders. The absence of seven players means the team will be able to experiment a lot less than their opponents.

Anfernee Simons, Dennis Smith Jr, Larry Nance Jr, Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic should make up the first assault team for Rip City on Monday.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Buddy Heild | Power Forward - Richaun Holmes | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Center - Tristan Thompson.

Also Read

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Dennis Smith Jr | Shooting Guard - Anfernee Simons | Small Forward - Robert Covington | Power Forward - Larry Nance Jr | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Edited by Bhargav