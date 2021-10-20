Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will visit the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on October 20th in the opening week of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Kings will look to replicate their preseason success heading into the season against a Blazers team that was winless in four exhibition games.

Sacramento and Portland faced each other once in the preseason, with the Kings getting a 107-93 victory on the road. The Kings had an amazing 4-0 preseason while the Blazers are still trying to find their rhythm under new head coach Chauncey Billups.

The Portland Trail Blazers head into an important season, with Damian Lillard's future in the balance. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings will seek to end an NBA record of 15 straight seasons without a playoff appearance.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with a clean bill of health. There are no players on their injury report, meaning they will have all their players available against the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, the Kings' season is a complicated one for Marvin Bagley III. His agent, Jeff Schwartz, released a statement saying that Sacramento has removed his client from the team's rotation for opening night. Schwartz said:

“It’s clear they have no plans for him in the future, and yet, passed on potential deals at last year’s deadline and this summer based on "value." “Instead they chose to bring him back but not play him, a move completely contradictory to their "value" argument. This is a case study in mismanagement by the Kings organization.”

Bagley was the Kings' second overall pick in the 2018 draft. He has shown potential in his three seasons in Sacramento, but has failed to stay healthy. Injuries have been a problem for Bagley, who asked for a trade last season.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers have one player on their injury report for their game against the Sacramento Kings. Tony Snell has been ruled out due to a sprained right foot, which cost him the entire preseason.

Previously injured players such as Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Nassir Little (hamstring), Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Cody Zeller (nose) are all cleared to play in the opener.

























Player Status Reason Tony Snell Out Right Foot Sprain

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Sacramento Kings

With the news regarding Marvin Bagley III, the Sacramento Kings are expected to field a smaller lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton should start in both guard positions.

Meanwhile, Buddy Hield might move into the starting lineup as the small forward, while Harrison Barnes slides into the power forward position. Richaun Holmes should complete the starting lineup at center.

Rookie Davion Mitchell could get reps in his first game, with minutes spread among other players such as Terrence Davis, Tristan Thompson, Chimezie Metu and Maurice Harkless.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will have their typical starting five against the Sacramento Kings. Superstar point guard Damian Lillard will lead the lineup with his backcourt mate CJ McCollum.

Normal Powell, who was acquired at the deadline last season and signed a new deal, should be the starting small forward. Meanwhile, Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic could complete the frontcourt.

Off the bench, the Blazers are quite thin, with possible playing time for Cody Zeller, Anfernee Simons, Ben McLemore and Larry Nance Jr.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Buddy Hield | Power Forward - Harrison Barnes | Center - Richaun Holmes.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

