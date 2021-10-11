Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center for their second preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Many teams are prepared to wrap up their preseason, but the Blazers had a week off after their first game, and now have three more to go. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have won both their matchups so far, and are looking to extend that streak.

Match Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, October 11th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, October 12th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Moda Center, Portland, OR.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are coming off two preseason wins. They beat the Phoenix Suns by nine points and the LA Clippers by 15.

Coach Luke Walton expects the team to get better heading into the upcoming season. Their 2020 draft pick, Tyrese Haliburton is an All-Star in the making, who finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting. Moreover, their 2021 draft pick, Davion Mitchell is one of the best guards in his draft class. He led the Baylor Bears to the 2021 NCAA title, and is incredible at both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, their slightly experienced core of Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III is expected to make a big leap this season. If everything goes their way, the Sacramento Kings might end their long playoff drought.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox led the Sacramento Kings to their preseason win against the LA Clippers by dropping 23 points in 22 minutes on 70% shooting from the floor. Despite not being known as a great shooter, he knocked down 3-5 from downtown.

Fox, though, has to be the best version of himself if the Kings are going to have any success in the upcoming season. He needs to make a case for his first-ever All-Star selection this year as well.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harisson Barnes | F - Maurice Harkless | C - Tristan Thompson.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Golden State Warriors in their first preseason game, and then had a week off. Their starters participated in the game against the Warriors, with Damian Lillard dropping 19 points on 5-7 shooting from the downtown. CJ McCollum, meanwhile, contributed 12 points in as many minutes.

Their new coach Chauncey Billups is expected to make a big change in the team. He is advocating fewer minutes per game for Lillard and McCollum while giving the role players a chance to prove their worth.

The Portland Trail Blazers should also be a much-improved defensive team this season. They were ranked 28th and 29th in defense in the league in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, respectively. Jason Quick of The Athletic has reported that Nassir Little has been great for the team in practice, and Anfernee Simons is being trusted with 'prime point-guard moments'.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA now. He is a perennial MVP candidate who carries the Portland Trail Blazers to the playoffs every year. Lillard was ranked as the third-best point guard in the league by CBS Sports, and has been ranked top five for many years.

The front office did not make a splash in the offseason, so it looks like the Blazers are heading into another mediocre season. Hence, Lillard needs to be the best version of himself for the Portland Trail Blazers to have another successful season.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Kings vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers will likely play their ideal starting lineup, so they are favorites to win this game. The Sacramento Kings are trying out different rotations and lineups, with their young players getting big minutes.

Hence, the Blazers' experience gives them an edge over the Kings. The point-guard battle between Fox and Lillard should be a delight to watch.

Where to watch Kings vs Trail Blazers?

The Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers game will have local coverage on ROOT Sports. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass. Moreover, fans can tune in on the radio at Rip City Radio 620 and KHTK Sports 1140 AM to listen to this preseason game's live commentary.

