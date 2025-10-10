Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 10, 2025

The Sacramento Kings will face the Portland Trail Blazers in one of five NBA preseason games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second preseason game for both teams. The Kings finished 2024-25 as the ninth seed in a tightly contested Western Conference and missed out on the postseason after falling short in the play-in tournament.

Ad

The team made several midseason moves to improve its chances, with the most significant being De’Aaron Fox’s trade to the San Antonio Spurs. Over the summer, the Kings have added Drew Eubanks, Dario Saric and Dennis Schroder. The team has also brought back Doug McDermott on a one-year deal.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, finished last season at 12th in the West with a 36-46 record. It has been a fruitful summer for the team, marking the return of star guard Damian Lillard. The team also added veteran guard Jrue Holiday and Blake Wesley after releasing Deandre Ayton at the start of free agency.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

The Blazers-Kings game will tip off at Moda Center in Portland on Oct. 10. The game is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on USA Network. Fans can also stream the game on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Blazers (-135) vs Kings (-105)

Ad

Odds: Blazers (-1.5) vs Kings (+1.5)

Total: Blazers -110 (u228.5) vs Kings -110 (o228.5)

Editor's note: Odds are accurate at the time of writing and may change closer to tip-off.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Kings took on the Toronto Raptors in their first preseason game, losing 130-122. Zach LaVine was stellar for Sacramento, recording 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Domantas Sabonis also had a strong game, finishing with 19 points and four rebounds.

Ad

If the first game is any indication, Sacramento will lean on its star core of Sabonis, LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to produce results in 2025-26.

The Trail Blazers also dropped their first preseason game, losing 129-123 against the Golden State Warriors. Shaedon Sharpe was key, finishing with 22 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes.

Fans will expect more production from Sharpe this season as Damian Lillard could miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season while he recovers from an Achilles tear.

Ad

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups

Blazers

G: Jrue Holiday | G: Shaedon Sharpe | F: Deni Avdija | F: Toumani Camara | C: Donovan Clingan

Kings

G: Dennis Schroder | G: Zach LaVine | F: DeMar DeRozan | F: Keegan Murray | C: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction

The Trail Blazers are slight favorites to win Friday’s game against the Kings. The Blazers looked strong against the Warriors, leading the game by double-digits at one point. A similar performance could see the team take down the Kings.

Our prediction: The Trail Blazers to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.