Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to face off against the Toronto Raptors in an NBA 2020-21 regular-season clash at the Amalie Arena.

Despite making an impressive start to their campaign, the Sacramento Kings have endured patchy form of late. However, following a disappointing 96-115 loss against the LA Clippers, the Sacramento Kings have won their last two games in resounding fashion.

With a 7-10 start to the season, the Sacramento Kings are currently 13th in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors have had an abysmal start to their season. They have lost their last two games, with their latest defeat coming against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Toronto Raptors are 7-11 on the season, good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, 29th January 2021 - 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, 30th January 2021 - 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have quality at both ends of the floor, but their inconsistency is often their undoing.

That has been the case this season too. Additionally, their offense tends to stagnate in key moments of games.

Maybe more experience in their roster could make them more consistent, but the Sacramento Kings do have a ready solution to address their offensive woes.

The Future of the Assist presented by @StateFarm…"In terms of goals I have a lot. I think I want to put them down on paper just so I can hold myself accountable to those things." – Tyrese Haliburton



2020 #NBADraft: Wednesday, 8pm/et, ESPN

Tyrese Haliburton has been incredible for the franchise this season and has shown the ability to create shots for others.

Allowing the rookie to be a secondary playmaker while he is on the floor could benefit the Sacramento Kings massively, something the franchise could try against the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has been amazing for the Sacramento Kings this season.

The 23-year-old is currently averaging 20.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting at 45.6% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc. He is also an incredible defender but hasn't quite performed at the level he is capable of.

While his efforts at the offensive end have been decent, Fox will have to raise his defensive game against the Toronto Raptors.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley lll, C Richaun Holmes.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors come into this game with a plethora of injury woes.

OG Anunoby has reportedly suffered a calf injury and has been ruled as questionable for this clash.

That is a big blow for the Toronto Raptors, as Anunoby has been an integral part of the team this season at both ends. Not only is he an elite shooter from beyond the arc, but he is also a very good wing defender and can keep the best in the game at bay.

It will be interesting to see how the franchise conjures in the player's absence.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet

With OG Anunoby potentially absent from this clash, Fred VanVleet will need to pick up a bigger load at both ends for the Toronto Raptors.

The 26-year-old is currently averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting at 39.8% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc. He is also an irritant at the defensive end and is adept in reading and exploiting the opposition's passing lanes.

Fred VanVleet puts up 34 and the @Raptors score a franchise-high 144 PTS in the win. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/ilsLF5nXYE — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2021

If Anunoby is able to turn around his underwhelming returns this season, the Toronto Raptors will fancy a win against the Sacramento Kings.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry, G Fred VanVleet, F Norman Powell, F Pascal Siakam, C Aron Baynes.

Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors Match Preview

This is likely to be a very close matchup. However, the Raptors could have their task cut out, as they would potentially miss a key player.

Additionally, the Sacramento Kings have rediscovered their mojo and are playing good basketball at the moment. That makes the Kings the favorites to take the win.

Where to watch Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. This match will also be available on the NBA League Pass.