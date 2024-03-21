Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 21, 2024

The Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Sacramento winning the previous game 143-131 on Dec. 18.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 21.

The Kings hold a 112-95 all-time advantage against the Wizards. Sacramento won the most recent game behind De’Aaron Fox’s 30 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. Jordan Poole had 28 points and two assists for Washington.

The Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, at Capital One Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on MNMT and NBCSCA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (-650) vs. Wizards (+470)

Spread: Kings (-11) vs. Wizards (+11)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o237) vs. Wizards -110 (u237)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Kings (40-28) are sixth in the West and have won two games in a row. They won seven of the past 10 games. Most recently, Sacramento defeated the Toronto Raptors 123-89 on Wednesday. After the blowout win, the second game of a back-to-back could provide challenges for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double (13 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists) in Wednesday’s win.

The Wizards (11-58) have the worst record in the league and have lost five straight. Washington most recently played Tuesday and lost 137-114 against the Houston Rockets. Corey Kispert had 16 points, while Justin Champagnie contributed 16 points and eight rebounds off of the bench.

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Kings will be without Sasha Vezenkov (ankle), Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Trey Lyles (knee) on Thursday. Sacramento coach Mike Brown should start:

PG: De’Aaron Fox SG: Davion Mitchell SF: Harrison Barnes PF: Keegan Murray C: Domantas Sabonis

The Kings’ key players off the bench could be Malil Monk, Alex Len and Chris Duarte.

The Wizards will be without Marvin Bagley III (back), Deni Avdija (knee), Tyus Jones (back), Landry Shamet (calf), Eugene Omoruyi (ankle), Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist) and Isaiah Livers (hip). Richaun Holmes is questionable with a non-COVID illness. Washington’s interim coach Brian Keefe should start:

PG: Johnny Davis SG: Jordan Poole SF: Justin Champagnie PF: Kyle Kuzma C: Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Washington’s key substitutes should be Jared Butler, Anthony Gill and Jules Bernard.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards betting tips

De’Aaron Fox has an over/under of 24.5 points for the game. Fox should have it easy against a defensively susceptible Wizards squad and end the night with over 24.5 points.

Jordan Poole has an over/under of 17.5 points for the game. Poole should lead the offensive charge for Washington and end the game with more than 17.5 points.

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Kings are highly favored on the road and rightly so. Sacramento’s recent win and Washington’s blowout loss reaffirm the oddsmakers’ take. The Kings should cover the spread for a win. While Sacramento is expected to score a lot, the same cannot be said about the Wizards. The team total should stay under 237 points.