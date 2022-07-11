Salt Lake City Summer League 2022: Rookie Performances

The recent conclusion of the Salt Lake City Summer League marked the halfway point in the NBA's summer session. This was the seventh edition of the Salt Lake City Summer League, which saw Memphis, Philadelphia, and Oklahoma City finish with identical 2-1 records. Meanwhile, Utah went winless in their three games.

The Salt Lake Summer League had several players who saw significant time in the NBA this past season.

The Salt Lake Summer League included Ziaire Williams, Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Isaiah Joe, Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama.

A few 2022 rookies showed out in the Summer League -- like Chet Holmgren -- while others struggled.

Gonzaga Zag Up 🐶⬆️🏀 Zags Guru Chris @GonzagaZagUp

Chet Holmgren finished with 23 points (4/6 3PT, 3/3 2PT, 5/5 FT), 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and a NBA Summer League Record 6 blocks in a 98-77 win for OKC over Utah in Summer League #ZagUp Chet Holmgren finished with 23 points (4/6 3PT, 3/3 2PT, 5/5 FT), 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and a NBA Summer League Record 6 blocks in a 98-77 win for OKC over Utah in Summer League #ZagUp https://t.co/3RS6tq6mqb

Here is a look at some of those critical rookies.

Salt Lake City Summer League Rookie Performers

Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Holmgren was as impressive as the Thunder could have hoped in his first professional experience. Holmgren demonstrated the offensive prowess he was known for in his one season at Gonzaga during his two-game stint in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The 7-foot,19-year-old impressed in three areas: 3-point shooting, passing, and rim-protecting. Holmgren showed his sweet shooting stroke off the catch, as well as an ability to drain perimeter shots off of the dribble. He finished the Salt Lake Summer League with a shooting slash line of .500/.417/1.000 while making 2.5 treys and attempting 4.5 free throws a game.

Holmgren, who played in two of the three games, led the circuit in defensive rebounds per game, total blocks, and plus/minus rating (+23). Holmgren produced 34 points, 19 rebounds, 7 assists, 8 blocks and 4 turnovers in 49 total minutes in two contests.

Jalen Williams, Thunder

Williams, a physically gifted guard, showed off his ability to score at all three levels in the Salt Lake City Summer League. Williams got the basket often over the three-day event -- off the bounce and cuts -- and finished strong.

Williams also possesses a sweet shooting stroke from deep. The Santa Clara prospect needs to work on setting up teammates and playing smarter defensively.

Williams averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 boards, 1.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 turnovers in three Summer League contests. He shot 55.6% from the field, 80% from the 3-point line, and 60% from the charity stripe.

Ousmane Dieng, Thunder

The 19-year-old Frenchman struggled shooting at the Salt Lake City Summer League. He did, however, showcase his enormous potential and his athleticism. Dieng finished the event averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds (1.0 offensive), 1.7 assists and 1.7 turnovers.

He finished with a +5 plus/minus rating. The 21st overall shot 26.7% from the field, 22.2% from deep and 50% from the charity stripe during the Summer League.

Kofi Cockburn, Jazz

The former Illinois big-man was fantastic around the rim offensively in his three Salt Lake City Summer League games. He shot 62.5% from the field. He averaged 3.7 offensive rebounds, 7.0 rebounds overall and 1.0 assists in just 18.0 minutes of action. He also showed a decent ability to kick the ball out to shooters. Cockburn crashed the boards well but isn't particularly agile.

Jake LaRavia, Grizzlies

LaRavia is seen as a solid role player. He wasted little time proving the pundits right in his Salt Lake City Summer League debut versus the 76ers. He tallied 13 points on four 3-pointers.

He can really shoot it, has good athleticism, runs the floor well, and can be an impact player defensively. The 19th overall pick shot 40% from the 3-point line. He averaged 4.0 rebounds (2.5 offensive) along with 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over two games.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder

Williams battled on the boards and showed off some playmaking and strong defense in the Salt Lake City Summer League. However, the No. 34 overall selection missed 11 of 12 shots, including all four of his 3-point attempts.

Jeenathan Williams, Jazz

The undrafted 6-foot-5 wing out of the University of Buffalo had a decent two-game stint in the Salt Lake City Summer League. He produced 12 points and 11 rebounds (5 offensive) while shooting 40% from the field and 50% from deep in 32 minutes of action.

David Roddy, Grizzlies

After struggling against the Sixers in his Summer League debut, the No. 23 overall pick bounced back against the Jazz with 16 points. Overall, Roddy used his strong 6-5, 255-pound frame well, initiating contact on several plays.

Roddy demonstrated the ability to run an offense and hit the offensive glass. Roddy struggled shooting the ball, missing all four of his attempts from the 3-point line. He did, however, sink every one of his six free-throw attempts.

Aminu Mohammed, 76ers

The undrafted 21-year-old shooting guard averaged 3.0 points on 42.9% shooting from the field. He also averaged 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 12.3 minutes over three games.

Jordan Usher, Jazz

Usher, known for high energy and defense, struggled shooting the ball in the Salt Lake City Summer League. The Georgia Tech product finished with 15 points on 38.9% shooting from the field while going 1-for-6 from the 3-point line. He grabbed nine caroms and dished out five assists in 59 minutes over three contests.

Michael Foster Jr., 76ers

The 19-year-old forward, who played for the G-League Ignite this past season, struggled in the event. His athleticism dazzled fans. Foster finished with 12 points on 33.3% shooting from the field, including going 1-for-3 from the 3-point line. He finished with 11 rebounds and three blocks in 41 minutes of action.

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Grizzlies

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound big man is on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies. He impressed in his debut against the Thunder and Chet Holmgren. Lofton Jr. scored 19 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Lofton knows how to use his body and strength well. He also runs the floor well for a guy his size. The Louisiana Tech product also has a nice left-handed stroke, though he is not a great shooter. Lofton can potentially be an end-of-the-bench guy in the NBA, but he needs to improve his defense, conditioning and ball-handling.

Lofton averaged 14.0 points along with 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.5 turnovers in two games. He posted a .545/.286/.667 shooting slash line.

Vince Williams Jr., Grizzlies

The No. 47 selection in the 2022 draft, who has signed a two-way contract with Memphis, showed off his athleticism and shot the ball efficiently. He played well enough to give hope that he can be a "3-and-D guy" in the league soon.

Williams attempted all eight of his shot attempts from beyond the arc, making three (37.5%). He also recorded seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 41 minutes over two games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far