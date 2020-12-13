San Antonio Spurs 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a rather disappointing season. The 2019-20 NBA season was the first since 1996-97 that the San Antonio Spurs failed to qualify for the playoffs. Now, the Spurs will be looking to kickstart their transition and qualify for the playoffs in the upcoming season. As of now, the San Antonio Spurs look ordinary due to some aging stars, and have been tipped to not qualify for the playoffs two seasons in a row.

San Antonio Spurs 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Can they have a season of resurgence?

With DeMar DeRozan now 31 years old and LaMarcus Aldridge already 35, the San Antonio Spurs might have a difficult season ahead. However, both of the stars have only recently talked about the upcoming season, and have seemed in good spirits. DeRozan believes that there is still “unfinished business” that he has, while Aldridge will not be longing for the Portland Trail Blazers anytime soon.

Basketball: Demar DeRozan dismisses rumours that he's unhappy at Spurs#StadiumAstro pic.twitter.com/D1dNDiSt04 — Stadium Astro 😷 (@stadiumastro) December 8, 2020

Of course, with not a lot of scope for new acquisitions, they have a task at hand with the previous season ending with an overall record of 32-39. The San Antonio Spurs had a win percentage of .451 last season, which is the lowest they have registered since 1996-97. This season, a lot depends upon the Spurs’ aging stars to have a season of resurgence, if the Spurs are to return to its elite-level performances again.

San Antonio Spurs 2019-20 NBA record:

Regular Season: 32-39

Western Conference: 11th

2019-20 NBA Season: Non-playoff team

Key Acquisitions: G Devin Vassell, F Keita Bates-Diop

Advertisement

Keita Bates-Diop was signed by the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract. He also plays for the Austin Spurs of the NBA-G League, and will be looking to have a good offensive impact coming off the bench.

On the other hand, the Spurs selected Devin Vassell with the 11th pick of the 2020 NBA draft. Vassell is an efficient shooter and can be expected to have a disrupting influence on the opposition while defending. While he is obviously a long term prospect, Vassell will be expected to provide some much needed cover to an aging Spurs squad.

Good vibes. Positive energy. Ready for the preseason.#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/6bhbAW8gWr — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 12, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Derrick White, F DeMar DeRozan, F LaMarcus Aldridge, C Trey Lyles

Complete Roster:

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills, Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Cam Reynolds, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Drew Eubanks, Luka Samanic, Keita Bates-Diop, Tyler Zeller, Khyri Thomas, Jacob Poeltl

Overview

The San Antonio Spurs have some aging stars, but have an overall good mix of rising talents and new faces that make the upcoming season as exciting as it is unpredictable. The Spurs will be hoping that both Aldridge and DeRozan can this time around have injury-free seasons and guide the team to the playoffs.

Advertisement

I’m here to spam your timeline with Luka Šamanić highlights tonight.



Peep this spicy spin move off the dribble from the rookie for two easy points at the rim.



Did I mention he’s only 19-years-old? He might just be the next international success story for the San Antonio Spurs. pic.twitter.com/3l1TBS4tZv — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) October 11, 2019

From there, the San Antonio Spurs have the system and the players to take it one game at a time. However, coach Gregg Popovich might be concerned about the fact that the team does not have the depth to maintain itself over the course of the upcoming season. With rumors about this being his final season with the San Antonio Spurs, he will be looking for a good run to the playoffs.

Prediction for San Antonio Spurs’ 2020-21 Season

With most people expecting the San Antonio Spurs to not make the playoffs again, it can be said that this is the beginning of a transition which will surely last past the 2020-21 NBA season. However, Popovich will be looking at DeRozan and Aldridge to inspire the Spurs to another playoff berth.

While the Spurs are surely not in the strongest of positions, we expect them to fight for the playoffs berth and show more determination than they are expected to. While the San Antonio Spurs might be bracing for a second consecutive playoff-less season, they do have the ability to spring a surprise!