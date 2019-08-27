San Antonio Spurs Rumors: Carmelo Anthony backed to link up with Gregg Popovich, Andre Iguodala trade is possible and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 86 // 27 Aug 2019, 05:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmelo Anthony is among the names being linked with the San Antonio Spurs

Over the past 12 months, the San Antonio Spurs have lost Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard, and Manu Ginobili, and the franchise is no longer among the powerhouses of the Western Conference. However, while working with limited resources, Gregg Popovich has been able to keep his side relevant, and the team has made the playoffs against the odds in back-to-back seasons.

The Spurs have once again stayed quiet in the offseason, with Rudy Gay's extension and DeMarre Carroll's signing among the teams only notable moves. Nevertheless, the Spurs still have the opportunity to make trades in the coming months, and Popovich will be eager to make improvements to his roster. So, as the 2019-20 NBA season draws closer, here are all the latest San Antonio rumors you need to know.

Carmelo Anthony could 'work on' the Spurs

Carmelo Anthony has not played since November

Despite not featuring in the NBA for almost a year, Carmelo Anthony's future continues to be among the NBA's most discussed topics. The 35-year-old has been linked with the likes of the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, although ESPN's Max Kellerman believes that the Spurs could explore a move for the fading star.

Here's a guy who can get the most out of Carmelo and Carmelo can probably help still - (Gregg) Popovich and the Spurs. They have a good track record of taking old, skillful players and putting them in the position to make contributions to winning efforts. A team like that maybe Carmelo could work on.

Following his move to Houston last summer Anthony played just 10 times before being told he was no longer part of the team's plans. Melo has since expressed his willingness to take on a smaller role to extend his career, although the Spurs would first need to clear a spot on the roster.

1 / 3 NEXT