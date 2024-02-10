San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 10, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is part of a huge 11-game NBA slate for Saturday. The upcoming game marks the beginning of an inter-conference showdown and is the first encounter between the two teams this season.

The Spurs find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference, winning only 10 of 52 games. They are on a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Nets are 11th in the Eastern Conference, with a 20-31 record. They are also on a losing skid, dropping their last three.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets game places at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday.

The television broadcast will start at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time through YES and KENS. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular choices for those who want to see the game through a live stream.

Moneyline: Spurs (+185) vs Nets (-125)

Spread: Spurs +5.5 (-110) vs -5.5 Nets (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs (u226.5) vs Nets (o226.5)

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have listed four players as unavailable: Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Dariq Whitehead and Day'Ron Sharpe. Lonnie Walker IV could play, pending a pre-game assessment by team doctors to determine if his hamstring injury has sufficiently recovered.

Meanwhile, for the Spurs, Cidy Cissoko and Charles Bassey are expected to miss the Nets game due to injury. There's no definite time frame for Cissoko's return, while Bassey is ruled out of the season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted lineups

Victor Wembanyama is slated to play center for the Spurs, flanked by Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie in the frontcourt, while Tre Jones and Devin Vassell should start in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, the Nets, without Cam Thomas, has Jalen Wilson elevated to starter, joining Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton in the front court. Cam Thomas and a healthy Ben Simmons to round up the starting five.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

The NBA prop given to Victor Wembanyama for this game is 22.5 points, and he has not gone over the mark in the last five games. It's quite risky to put him over, considering the way he has been shooting.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons has been an intriguing figure in the Nets roster and has a very low 5.5 points on the NBA prop. He has gone over in the last two games, and having starter status should put him even over the mark.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have been having a torrid time in the last few games, so the Brooklyn Nets should take advantage that the matchup is at the Barclays Center. The spread should be covered, with the Nets winning, while the total goes under.

