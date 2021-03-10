San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction & Match Preview - March 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

With the All-Star break coming to a conclusion, 2020-21 NBA action will resume with the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center.

Both teams are looking to cement playoff berths, with the San Antonio Spurs in seventh spot in the West and the Dallas Mavericks right behind them in eighth.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 10th; 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, March 11th; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

First half of the season has been a wild ride! RT if you're ready to get going again 😤

In their last game before the NBA All-Star break, the San Antonio Spurs lost at home to OKC Thunder 102-107. The San Antonio Spurs have faced a mixed bag of results lately, losing three of their last five games.

The San Antonio Spurs have relied on their strong defense to get results this season. They have conceded 110.9 points per game, which ranks them as the 10th-best defense in the league. They have also been an elite defensive rebounding team, grabbing 36 boards per match, a stat that makes them a top 5 team in the competition this season.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks

DeMar DeRozan has been on a tear this season, averaging 20 points, 7.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

He is turning the ball over just 1.7 times per game, which shows how efficient his playmaking has been. DeRozan has also managed to rack up a steal on an average this season, making his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball as well.

DeRozan will be coming up against a weak Dallas Maverick defense on Wednesday, which will give him an opportunity to pad his stats and lead the San Antonio Spurs to a win.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Lonnie Walker, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Trey Lyles, C - Jakob Poeltl.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The boys are back in town 🙌

The Dallas Mavericks have been a disaster at both ends of the floor this season, scoring just 111.8 points per game while conceding 112.3 at the defensive end. They rank 18th in both disciplines, which shows how badly the roster needs an improvement before the March 25th deadline.

The Dallas Mavericks' biggest concern has been the lack of a second star to complement Luka Doncic, as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis haven't played up to expectations so far.

Another issue the Dallas Mavericks have faced is that Luka Doncic is the only accomplished playmaker in the team, which ranks 26th in assists this season.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

The Slovenian sensation has been his usual prolific self this campaign, tallying 28.6 points, nine assists and 8.4 rebounds per game. His shooting has been a bit sub-par, though, but Luka Doncic has more than made up for that by hitting some clutch shots for the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic didn't feature in the Dallas Mavericks' last game. So it is safe to say he could be raring to go against the Mavericks' fellow playoff hopefuls San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, F - Kristaps Porzingis, C - Maxi Kleber.

Spurs vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are the favorites for this game, considering their stellar defense. Recent form is in the Dallas Mavericks' favor, but it is difficult seeing them win this encounter considering their shortcomings in both offense and defense.

Where to watch the Spurs vs Mavericks game?

Live coverage of the San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game will be on NBA TV. Locally, the game can be viewed on Fox Sports South West - Dallas and Fox Sports South West- San Antonio. The game can also be live-streamed through the NBA League Pass.