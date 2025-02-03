San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, looking to improve to 3-0 in their four-game season series. Between injuries and illnesses to key players and a blockbuster trade, the Western Conference foes face several question marks.

Memphis (33-16) has won two straight contests and eight of its last nine to improve to second in the West. That includes consecutive double-digit road victories over the Spurs on Jan. 15 (129-115) and 17 (140-112).

The Grizzlies' last two wins, including Sunday's 132-119 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, have come without star point guard Ja Morant. The two-time All-Star is dealing with right shoulder soreness, leaving his status for Monday's matchup in question.

Conversely, San Antonio (21-25) is coming off a 105-103 home loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday in star center Victor Wembanyama's absence. The sophomore is battling an undisclosed illness and remains questionable entering Monday.

In addition to Wembanyama's uncertainty, the Spurs project to be shorthanded due to their Sunday night blockbuster deal with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls.

They landed star point guard De'Aaron Fox and reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin, with star wing Zach LaVine heading to Sacramento. Meanwhile, they surrendered multiple draft picks and role players, including Tre Jones, Zach Collins and Sidy Cissoko.

Fox and McLaughlin aren't expected to suit up on Monday as the trade processes. Nevertheless, the showdown still carries significance for the 12th-placed Spurs vying for a play-in spot in the congested West.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies odds, preview and prediction

The San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies' showdown is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The game will be broadcast on FDSSE and FDSSW. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Moneyline: Spurs (+195) vs Grizzlies (-240)

Spread: Spurs +5.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies -5.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): o240.0 (-110) vs u240.0 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

If Wembanyama suits up, he projects to have a tough matchup against Memphis' frontcourt tandem of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey. The 7-foot-3 center is averaging just 16.0 points per game on 34.2% shooting through two outings against the Grizzlies. Nonetheless, he's made a sizable two-way impact, averaging 12.0 rebounds and 7.0 blocks.

If Wembanyama misses another game, San Antonio will be forced to turn to reserve center Charles Bassey, who offers far less offensive production.

In that case, forwards Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes, and rookie guard Stephon Castle will likely be relied upon more. Castle has been trending upward, scoring 17-plus points in three of his last four appearances. Veteran point guard Chris Paul's playmaking should also be of increased importance with Jones getting traded.

As for the Grizzlies, they have more proven offensive options than the Spurs, led by Jackson (23.1 ppg) and Morant (20.3 ppg). If Morant is sidelined again, shooting guard Desmond Bane should get more looks. Meanwhile, sharpshooter Luke Kennard and two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will likely garner extra playing time.

Memphis ranks second in the NBA in bench scoring (46.0), which has allowed it to withstand Morant's frequent absences. The West heavyweight sits fifth in offensive rating (117.8) and seventh in defensive rating (110.8), making it one of the league's most well-rounded teams.

On the flip side, San Antonio ranks 15th in offensive rating (112.3) and 18th in defensive rating (113.8), depending heavily on Wembanyama on both ends. However, the team could reach another offensive level once Fox gets into the fold.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies projected starting lineups

With Fox unlikely to make his debut and Wembanyama considered questionable, San Antonio's starting lineup could be as follows:

PG: De'Aaron Fox (GTD)/Chris Paul SG: Stephon Castle SF: Devin Vassell PF: Harrison Barnes C: Victor Wembanyama (GTD)/Charles Bassey

Meanwhile, with Morant's status up in the air, Memphis could deploy the following starting five:

PG: Ja Morant (GTD)/Luke Kennard SG: Desmond Bane SF: Jaylen Wells PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. C: Zach Edey

Editor's note: These are projected starting lineups and could change as players' availabilities are updated closer to game time.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Wembanyama's points prop is 23.5. The first-time All-Star has scored 23 points or fewer in nine of his last 11 outings, including two against Memphis. Thus, if he suits up, it makes sense to take the under, especially with him coming off an illness.

Meanwhile, Paul's assists prop is 7.5. The 20-year veteran has recorded seven or fewer assists in five of his last eight appearances. Moreover, he is averaging just 5.5 assists a night through two games against the Grizzlies. So, it's logical to take the under, especially with Wembanyama being iffy.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

Memphis has a deeper, more balanced team than San Antonio and has had its number this season. So, the Grizzlies should secure a home victory while covering the spread (-5.5).

If Wembanyama plays, the squads could also surpass their over/under point total (240.0), as they did in their previous two matchups. However, if Wembanyama is out, the Spurs may not have enough offensive firepower for the teams to hit that mark.

