San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - January 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs (5-4) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-7) on Sunday. It will be a rematch of Saturday's NBA game, in which the Spurs prevailed in overtime, defeating the Wolves 125-122 thanks to a superb performance by swingman DeMar DeRozan. A win here could see the Spurs' winning streak stretch to four games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a dismal season so far, and they will continue their search for the third win of their campaign when they take on the surging San Antonio Spurs.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date and Time: Sunday,10th January, 8 PM ET (Monday 11th Jan, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis

San Antonio Spurs Preview

After a slow start to the season, the San Antonio Spurs have picked up in recent weeks and have won three games in a row. These victories have come against strong opposition as well, which shows the Spurs have the ability to grind their way to a playoff spot this season.

Head coach Gregg Popovich has settled on a starting lineup after tinkering with the roster in the first few games, and the San Antonio Spurs look like a confident unit.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves

The 4-time All-Star has looked in good form this season, and is averaging 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. He is also taking good care of the ball, and is only turning it over once per game.

To go along with his superb offensive production, DeRozan is averaging a steal and 0.7 blocks per game as well. He will be the Spurs' trump card when they take on the Wolves on Sunday, and coach Popovich will be expecting him to deliver.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F K. Johnson C LaMarcus Aldridge

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

ICE IN HIS VEINS 🥶🥶🥶

After winning their first two games, the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled since, losing five straight games. The team have not been able to find their groove on both ends of the floor.

The Timberwolves have lost games by huge margins, and their current form doesn't suggest they will be able to make the postseason this year. This match will be a key one for Ryan Saunders and his men, as they look to get back to winning ways.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz

It is no coincidence that the Minnesota Timberwolves' only two wins of the campaign so far came before Karl-Anthony Town's injury. The big man has been out with a dislocated wrist and returned to the lineup in the Wolves' narrow defeat to the Spurs in their last game.

KAT is the key to the team's offense and is their best 3-point shooter. He put up 25 points and 13 rebounds against the Spurs, on his return, and will have to repeat his impressive individual showing if the Wolves are to come away with a win here.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Jarrett Culver, F Juancho Hernangomez, C Karl Anthony Towns

Spurs vs Wolves Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have been in rampant form, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are going through a rough patch. The return of Karl-Anthony Towns could help the Wolves keep it close though.

The Spurs inflicted a defeat on the Wolves on Saturday, and will be the favorites once again on Sunday.

Where to Watch Spurs vs Wolves

The local coverage of San Antonio Spurs-Minnesota Timberwolves game will be available on Fox Sports Southwest- San Antonio and Fox Sports North. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

