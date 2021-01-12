San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - January 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 5-5 San Antonio Spurs will take on the 5-4 OKC Thunder on Tuesday, with Coach Popovich's men side looking to go over the .500 mark. The 5-time NBA Champions have been inconsistent so far, and the young OKC Thunder squad will fancy their chances against San Antonio.
Match Details
Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder
Date and Time: Tuesday 12th January, 8 PM ET (Wednesday, 13th Jan, 6:30 AM IST)
Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City
San Antonio Spurs Preview
The San Antonio Spurs have shown flashes of brilliance in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, but have struggled for consistency on both ends of the court.
Their mixed bag of performances have led them to an ordinary 5-5 record, which is probably beneath head coach Gregg Popovich's expectations.
The Spurs will be looking to brush aside last game's loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and get a won against the young OKC Thunder.
Key Player- LaMarcus Aldridge
The San Antonio Spurs will be missing their talisman DeMar DeRozan for a second straight game, which means the onus of scoring will fall on LaMarcus Aldridge. The veteran has looked good in recent games, and has managed to average 15 points, 5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks. This is a key game for the San Antonio Spurs, and Aldridge's teammates will expect him to deliver.
San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup
G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F Trey Lyles, F K. Johnson C LaMarcus Aldridge
OKC Thunder Preview
The OKC Thunder have managed to punch above their weight this season, as the team currently hold a comfortable 5-4 record. Experts and Oklahoma fans were expecting them to get off to a slow start, but new head coach Mark Daigneault has done a superb job of guiding the young team.
In the absence of DeMar DeRozan, the Thunder will be the favorites going into this game, and if they keep going at this pace, a playoff spot might be up for grabs.
Key Player- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
After showing promise last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken over as the primary offense creator of the team, and it safe to say that he has excelled in this new role.
The youngster is averaging 21 points and nearly 7 assists per game, and he will be looking to deliver another strong performance against the Spurs on Tuesday night.
OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup
G Shai Gilgeous Alexander, G George Hill, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford
Spurs vs Thunder Match Prediction
The San Antonio Spurs will be missing DeMar DeRozan for this game, which makes the OKC Thunder clear favorites. The Thunder are in a buoyant mood after their impressive win against the Brooklyn Nets, and you can expect them to win this game and move to a 6-4 record.
Where to Watch Spurs vs Thunder
The local coverage of the San Antonio Spurs-OKC Thunder game will be available on Fox Sports Southwest- San Antonio and Fox Sports Oklahoma City. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.
