San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers - Prediction and Match Preview

Fixture - San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time - August 3rd, 8:00 PM ET (August 4th, 5:30 AM IST)

Where - VISA Athletic Center (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as the form team amongst those Western Conference outfits competing for the 8th spot, with 2 wins on the bounce. The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, had a large portion of their roster underperforming in their restart loss to the Indiana Pacers.

It will be a fascinating contest between the big Philadelphia 76ers' interior play and the small-ball San Antonio Spurs' perimeter play.

San Antonio Spurs preview

Final stats 📊



Dejounte: 21p | 10r | 3a | 2s

Derrick: 16p | 7a | 6r

DeMar: 14p | 7a | 4r

Lonnie: 12p | 2a

Rudy: 12p | 7r

Patty: 10p | 2r

Keldon: 9p | 6r

Drew: 8p | 5r | 2b

Jakob: 6p | 7r | 2b pic.twitter.com/rF51YQUfvF — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 2, 2020

The San Antonio Spurs are among the most injury-ravaged teams in the NBA bubble, but they've made up for it with their next-man-up mentality. Their approach in both the games so far indicates their readiness for playoff basketball, and their shooters performed reasonably well both against the Kings and the Grizzlies.

Due to the size that the Philadelphia 76ers are going to test them with, expect the likes of Tyler Zeller to likely see more minutes than usual. This being the second game of a back-to-back set doesn't help their cause either.

San Antonio Spurs - Key Player

San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons

The 6'6" small forward/shooting guard has not had a great scoring game yet in the NBA restart. Deebo from the Compton Crips will be heavily relied upon by the San Antonio Spurs to give them a bit of a scoring punch - more than his usual quota.

Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers lost their first game of the NBA restart against the Indiana Pacers despite being in a position of strength. Subpar performances from starters Shake Milton and Josh Richardson, as well as shooter Furkan Korkmaz, affected their overall play. They will be licking their wounds, and be looking to bounce back in a matchup that favours their size.

Expect the likes of Mike Scott and Kyle O'Quinn to turn out for extra minutes in this game.

Philadelphia 76ers - Key Player

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

A candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, Ben Simmons was quite often left standing in the wake of TJ Warren's extraordinary scoring exploits yesterday. He will look to bounce back with a vengeance in a game that favours him as a ballhandler rather than as a power forward.

Ben Simmons will be tasked also with guarding DeMar DeRozan in all probability, and that will be the matchup highlight of the game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers - Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers possess a very clear and obvious size advantage in this game. In addition to this, their big men have the ability to rain hellfire from downtown. Al Horford was particularly effective at this in their restart game against the Pacers.

The San Antonio Spurs rely a lot on dribble penetration for their points. Joel Embiid's presence in the paint has the ability to stop much of their interior scoring. I fully expect the Philadelphia 76ers to record a statement double-digit win over the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers - Where to Watch

Unfortunately for viewers across the world, this match isn't available on any major national sports television networks. Viewers in Texas and Pennsylvania can access this game on Fox Sports' broadcast networks in their home states. International viewers can watch the game on NBA League Pass.

