New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - August 3rd 2020

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time - August 3rd, 6:30 PM ET (4th August, 4 AM IST)

Where - HP FieldHouse (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The 8th-seeded Memphis Grizzlies now enjoy only a 2.5 game advantage over the 9th placed Blazers after their second straight close loss in the NBA bubble. With a 32-35 record, while the Memphis Grizzlies are poised to be a presence in the play-in game, they will need a couple of Ws on the books to retain 8th seed.

The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, are coming off a stern reminder of the gap between them and an elite NBA team. A beatdown that lasted all 4 quarters of the game against the Clippers has slowed their momentum down, and they are now 11th in the Western Conference standings.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Everyone on the New Orleans Pelicans roster had an absolute stinker in their loss to the LA Clippers. Much-vaunted #1 pick Zion Williamson looked fatter than ever, and his movements didn't look nearly as free as they did in January. JJ Redick couldn't get himself free, Ingram struggled to create his shot and the team was unable to contain open 3-pointers generated by the Clippers.



They will need to pull their socks up on both ends of the floor. The biggest plus for the New Orleans Pelicans heading into this game is that their toughest games are now behind them.

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans - Key Player

JJ Redick has never missed the playoffs through a 14-season NBA career. He will most certainly not be pleased with that streak ending there, and will be making his best attempts to lift the New Orleans Pelicans out of the funk they're in. Redick's going to be their most sureshot and lethal offensive weapon.

New Orleans Pelicans predicted lineup

Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have suffered two demoralizingly close losses to start off their NBA bubble campaign. One was by 5 points in overtime against the Blazers, and another was by 2 points against the Spurs. Their perimeter shooting has yet to click so far, and they've relied mainly on the likes of Valanciunas, Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr to do the heavy lifting.

Expect them to continue with their usual lineup choices, though, seeing as they have no real alternatives

Memphis Grizzlies - Key Player

Memphis Grizzlies v Dallas Mavericks

The frontrunner for Rookie of the Year and the Memphis Grizzlies' franchise player for the years to come, Ja Morant has been sensational in the NBA bubble. He seems to have jets on his feet and is a tough cover for every point guard in the league. The Memphis Grizzlies will need him to come up big for this game.













New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies - Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have the tools to slow down the New Orleans Pelicans, but they seem a bit light on the scoring end. It should be a close game in theory, but with some hot shooting the New Orleans Pelicans can pull away in this encounter.

Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies

In the USA, the New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup will be broadcast on national network ABC/ESPN. Indian and European viewers can stream in on the NBA League Pass.

