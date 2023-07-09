San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA Summer League 2023 (9th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The San Antonio Spurs will be matched up against the Portland Trail Blazers later today in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League.

The Spurs won their first Summer League game in Las Vegas against the Charlotte Hornets with a score of 76-68. The same cannot be said however for the Trail Blazers as they lost to the Houston Rockets with a score of 100-99. The one-point win came from a buzzer-beater game-winner courtesy of Jabari Smith Jr.

Prediction: San Antonio is the favorite to win this matchup as Wembanyama will look to bounce back from his previous performance against a Scoot Henderson-less Portland team.

Over/Under: Under 184.5, according to Draft Kings Network

Players to watch: Victor Wembanyama and Shaedon Sharpe

During Portland's first Summer League game in Las Vegas, Shaedon Sharpe had himself a night. Sharpe dropped 21 points (7-of-21 shooting, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range) and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama had nine points (2-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range) and eight rebounds in his first Summer League game. He looked gassed and even rusty after playing in a finals series back in France.

The game Sunday would have featured a head-to-head meeting between Victor Wembanyama (#1 pick) and Scoot Henderson (#3 pick) if not for the untimely shoulder injury Henderson sustained from the last game. Before his injury, Henderson had 15 points (5-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range), five assists and five rebounds. He will be sidelined for the game today.

San Antonio Spurs Summer League roster

Player and No. Position Justin Kier (#5) Guard Sir’Jabari Rice (#11) Guard Blake Wesley (#14) Guard Chaundee Brown (#15) Guard Erik Stevenson (#16) Guard Malaki Branham (#22) Guard Logan Johnson (#29) Guard Julian Champagnie (#30) Guard Javante McCoy (#46) Guard Sidy Cissoko (#25) Guard-Forward Seth Millner (#36) Guard-Forward Sadik Kabaca (#18) Forward Dominick Barlow (#26) Forward Justin Gorham (#34) Forward Victor Wembanyama (#1) Forward-Center Charles Bediako (#27) Center Josh Carlton (#42) Center

The head coach of the San Antonio Spurs Summer League team is Matt Nielsen. The assistant coaches are Josh Brannon, Candice Dupree, Willis Hall, Jon Harris, Ryan Oliver, Pierre Parker, Greg Stiemsma, Kenny Trevino and Will Voig. The guest coaches are Mavita Ali, Petar Bozic, Patrick Crarey, Adam Forde, Jaka Lakovic, Fleur McIntyre and Tomislav Mijatovic.

Portland Trail Blazers Summer League roster

Player and No. Position Scoot Henderson (#00) Guard Keon Johnson (#6) Guard Shaedon Sharpe (#17) Guard Jaizec Lottie (#53) Guard Michael Devoe (#54) Guard Antoine Davis (#57) Guard Malachi Smith (#63) Guard Nate Williams (#23) Guard-Forward Rayan Rupert (#72) Guard-Forward Kris Murray (#8) Forward John Butler Jr. (#21) Forward Jabari Walker (#34) Forward Justin Minaya (#60) Forward Ibou Badji (#41) Center Duop Reath (#68) Center Christ Koumadje (#76) Center

The head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers Summer League team is Jonah Herscu. The assistant coaches are Scott Brooks, Roy Rogers, Rodney Billups, Jason Hervey, Mark Tyndale, Pooh Jeter, Gilbert Abraham, Ikenna Smart, Jason Luhnow and Jacob Mooallem. They also have a guest coach, Wal Deng.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama on his first Summer League game leading up to the Portland Trail Blazers meeting

Wembanyama didn't exactly showcase a complete quality game in his Summer League debut, coming off a finals series in France. Following the game, the San Antonio Spurs forward spoke to the media to share his thoughts about the experience.

“It was special,” Wembanyama said. “It was really special to wear that jersey for the first time. It’s really an honor. Overall, I’m glad we won this game. There’s no better way to start for your premiere. Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight. I’m trying to learn for next game."

His 2-of-13 shooting is much less to be desired as he looks to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers to help his team in securing the win.

