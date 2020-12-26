San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Match Preview - December 26th, 2020 l NBA Season 2020-21 

The Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs have had completely different starts to NBA Season 2020-21. While the latter pulled off an impressive win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the former lost a close game against the New Orleans Pelicans. With both teams looking to get build momentum by getting a win, this could be an exciting game.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, December 26th, 2020 - 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, December 27th, 2020 - 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio Spurs will be looking to build on their win in the season opener. After missing out on the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the franchise's biggest priority is to start the season guns blazing and carry the momentum into the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors will be frustrated after losing their first game of the season and will come into the clash hungry for a win.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Players like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby come into this game with something to prove for the Toronto Raptors. The duo is considered to be the future of the franchise but wasn't impressive in the Raptors' first match.

Kyle Lowry will also have to carry a significant load against the San Antonio Spurs in terms of playmaking and scoring. But given the 34-year-old's tenacity, the Raptors' can count on him to step up when needed.

On the injury front, Jalen Harris (ankle) and Patrick McCaw (back) have both been reported as doubtful ahead of this game.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet

While Fred VanVleet's performance left a lot to be desired during the Toronto Raptors' first game, he has the ability to take any given game by the scruff of the neck. The point guard is coming into the season after signing a large contract extension and was in high demand in the offseason.

Fred VanVleet crosses and steps back! 😳 pic.twitter.com/5GBOpyXQdl — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2020

The 26-year-old has a lethal outside shot and can effortlessly erase deficits when he gets hot. His playmaking and finishing around the rim are also much-improved, making him one of the more versatile players in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet is the Toronto Raptors' star the San Antonio Spurs need to keep an eye on.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry. G Fred VanVleet, F OG Anunoby, F Pascal Siakam, C Aron Baynes

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs come into this game full of confidence after beating a promising Grizzlies team. LaMarcus Aldridge, Lonnie Walker, and Dejounte Murray were all impressive in the franchise's season opener and the Spurs will be hoping they can continue where they left off.

Despite their strong starting 5, the franchise will be lacking depth, as Quinndary Weatherspoon (knee) has been listed as doubtful. Derrick White (toe) is not expected to feature for the San Antonio Spurs either.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan continues to shine for the San Antonio Spurs and was as prolific as ever against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 31-year-old recorded a statline of 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, on 50% shooting from the field in 35 minutes.

😱 @DeMar_DeRozan's (22.2 PPG) best high-flying slams for the @spurs!



NBA Restart begins July 30th with games all day & night. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/SPGoEUQzeK — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2020

Even without a developed three-point shot, DeRozan is one of the best scorers in the NBA today. The Toronto Raptors need to watch out for their former star in this matchup.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Lonnie Walker, G DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, F LaMarcus Aldridge, C Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Match Prediction

This could turn out to be a very close game between two evenly-matched sides. The Toronto Raptors have the better roster but are still reeling from the loss of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol in the offseason. The San Antonio Spurs are a well-coached outfit and have retained their roster pieces from last year.

The Toronto Raptors' championship pedigree and edge on defense makes them the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs?

In the USA, the game will be broadcasted locally on KENS 5.

International fans can stream this game live on NBA League Pass.

