San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 12, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors game is one of 10 matches the NBA has prepared for February 12. This is the second and last time both teams are meeting in the 2023-24 season with the Raptors prevailing in the last match with an overtime win.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently enduring a seven-game losing streak and are eager to halt the slide. With only 10 victories out of 53 games, they find themselves at the bottom of the NBA Western Conference standings.

On the other side, the Toronto Raptors currently occupy the 12th spot in the NBA Eastern Conference, boasting a 19-34 record. Their last outing saw them suffer a hefty 24-point defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors matchup tips off this Sunday, February 11 starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The television broadcast coverage can be found at TSN and Bally Sports SW-SA. For those who want to catch the action through an online livestream, NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular choices.

Moneyline: Spurs (+205) vs Raptors (-250)

Spread: Spurs +6.0 (-110) vs -6.0 Raptors (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs (u234.5) vs Raptors (o234.5)

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Injuries

The San Antonio Spurs have two players sidelined in their Injured Reserve. Sidy Cissoko remains out indefinitely with an ankle injury, while Charles Bassey has been ruled out for the season due to a knee injury.

For the Toronto Raptors, they have a complete roster and no injuries to report in this upcoming game against the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted lineups

The Toronto Raptors' starting lineup remains injury-free, and they are expected to stick with their recent starting five: RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, and Gary Trent Jr.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs will deploy Victor Wembanyama at center, flanked by Julian Champagne and Jeremy Sochan at forward positions. Tre Jones and Devin Vassell will assume the starting guard roles under Coach Gregg Popovich.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Betting Tips

There are 22.5 points on the NBA prop for rookie Victor Wembanyama but he has been missing the mark for the past five games. It is going to be tough to put him over with his scoring trends.

Scotie Barnes is now the designated main scorer for the Toronto Raptors and his NBA prop of 20.5. He reached over the mark in the last game and the trend is going up for him since the NBA trade deadline.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are seen as the underdogs in this matchup with the Toronto Raptors with a wide spread of 6.0 points. It has not been going up for the Spurs and the spread should be covered with the Raptors winning. The total should go over just like their last encounter.

