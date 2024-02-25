San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

One of the 11 games scheduled for NBA Sunday is the San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz matchup. It's just the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Jazz winning the first game back on Dec. 26. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 25.

The Jazz easily beat the Spurs 130-118 after Christmas in San Antonio. Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Utah, while Victor Wembanyama put up 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five blocks for the Spurs.

Sunday's game will also be the 204th regular-season matchup between the Spurs and Jazz. The Spurs have dominated the Jazz with an all-time record of 112-91. However, Utah enters the game with six wins in their last 10 games against San Antonio since May 3, 2021.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz game is on Sunday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthWest-San Antonio and KJZZ in Salt Lake City.

Moneyline: Spurs (+225) vs Jazz (-265)

Spread: Spurs +6.5 (-105) vs Jazz -6.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o241) vs Jazz -110 (u241)

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz preview

The San Antonio Spurs enter Sunday's game on a three-game losing streak and losers of nine of the last 10 games. The Spurs are playing better due to Victor Wembanyama's continued brilliance, but it's not enough to get wins.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are also struggling and are on a five-game losing skid. They have only two wins in their last 10 games. Those wins came against the OKC Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks, which means they are capable of getting wins against tough opponents.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz starting lineups

The San Antonio Spurs have two players on their injury report – Charles Bassey and Marcus Morris Sr. Head coach Gregg Popovich is expected to continue using his starting five of Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Justin Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz will be without Otto Porter Jr., who is not with the team. Head coach Will Hardy will likely use a starting lineup consisting of Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Lauri Markkanen has an over/under of 24.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs. Markkanen is projected to score just 22.4 points, which is under. Bet on him to go under considering he's not score at least 25 points in his last five games.

Victor Wembanyama is projected to score 24.4 points against the Utah Jazz and go over 23.5 points. Wembnayama is also favored to go over, so bet on him to score at least 24 points. He's been on a tear lately, scoring at least 24 points thrice in his last four contests.

Devin Vassell is favored to go over 20.5 points on Sunday's game in Salt Lake City. Vassell is averaging just 18.9 points per game this season, but has scored at least 21 points twice in his last four games. Bet on him to go over against the Jazz's perimeter defense.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Utah Jazz are the favorites heading into Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Jazz have the homecourt advantage versus a young Spurs team that has barely figured out how to play with Victor Wembanyama.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Jazz will get the win and cover the spread. They are also predicting that the total will go over.

