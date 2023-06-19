Scoot Henderson vs Brandon Miller: Vertical jump, wingspan, height, stats and more compared

The 2023 NBA draft is almost here and with it comes young and promising athletes such as Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.

Both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller present unique potential and have different playstyles from each other.

The Charlotte Hornets have the second pick in the draft while the Portland Trail Blazers have the third pick secured. It might come down to fit for these two franchises when making their selections.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is a comparison of the two draft players entering the NBA.

Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson is listed as a 6-foot-2 guard with a 6-foot-9 wingspan to boot. After being a five-star recruit from his time playing for the Carlton J. Kell High School, he joined the NBA G-League Ignite team. At 17 years of age, he became the youngest player to join the G-League as he prepared himself for draft eligibility.

Henderson spent two years with the Ignite team before declaring for the draft. In his final year with the team, he averaged 16.5 points per game (42.9% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range), 6.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds.

Scoot Henderson showed out during the draft combine as his skillset was deemed "NBA ready" upon scouting report. With a vertical jump that can reach about 46 inches, Henderson is recognized as one of the best explosive guards in the draft.

He can easily get downhill because of his speed, strength, and athleticism but is also capable of knocking down the mid-range jumper as a secondary arsenal. Scoot Henderson also prefers to have the ball in his hands to create opportunities for himself and the rest of his teammates. His 3-point shooting needs improvement and while his decision-making is passable, there is still room to grow in making proper reads.

Brandon Miller

Fresh off playing one year for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Brandon Miller is set to make his arrival in the NBA. Listed at 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, the Alabama forward has tremendous upside when it comes to shooting the ball.

During his time playing for Alabama, Brandon Miller averaged 18.8 ppg (43.0% shooting, including 38.4% from 3-point range) and 8.2 rebounds.

During the draft combine, his defense stood out as much as his 3-point shooting. He provides a defensive presence down low due to his size and wingspan and can continue to improve with added weight. Miller also has a vertical leap of 34.5 inches.

This also applies to his offensive game down low as he often struggles to finish down low, what more with the bodies in the NBA. As much as his jump shot is impressive, he can't always rely on it at the professional level. Brandon Miller is also a capable passer at the half-court, he could be developed as a proper playmaker in the NBA.

His offensive game in the low post is a challenge, as he often struggles to finish well against big bodies. While his jump shot is impressive, he cannot solely rely on it at the professional level. Additionally, Brandon Miller has shown potential as a passer, and there is an opportunity to develop him into a skilled playmaker in the NBA.

Scoot Henderson believes he can go number one ahead of Brandon Miller and Victor Wembanyama

At the draft combine, Scoot Henderson spoke to the media about his confidence in going number one in the draft.

“For sure, I think I have a possibility of going No. 1," Henderson said, "And I believe in myself as any competitor should. As a competitor, I want to go No. 1. I want to build that fanbase in San Antonio."

Up against Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller, chances might be slim for him to be picked by the San Antonio Spurs with the first pick. However, anything can happen on draft night.

Poll : 0 votes