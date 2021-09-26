Scottie Pippen turns 56: 5 moments that defined the Chicago Bulls legend's career

Scottie Pippen averaged 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals per game in 17 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Portland Trailblazers and Houston Rockets. He is known as one of the NBA's greatest defenders, and won six championships with Michael Jordan in Chicago. Shaq told me once that Scottie Pippen's Portland Trailblazers were the best team he faced in his illustrious NBA career, and could it be that a Top 50 all-time player is underrated? On his 56th birthday, let's get to Scottie Pippen's five best NBA moments.

#5 Scottie Pippen dunks on Patrick Ewing

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks battles of the 1990's were special, and both Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have created posters on the walls of many kids across the land by dunking on Patrick Ewing in classic fashion. Scottie Pippen's dunk in particular is one of the most visicious, ferocious and disrespectful dunks in NBA history. With so much animosity between the two familiar foes, no wonder so many classic dunks have come out of this competitive series.

#4 1994 NBA All-Star Game

In front of 19k in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Scottie Pippen scored 29 points in a game many saw as filling the void left by Michael Jordan. With the game's greatest player gone from the game after the death of his father, Scottie Pippen stole the show and the MVP award in his fourth All-Star Game appearance. He was a 1st team All-NBA that season for a Chicago Bulls team that lost in the Eastern Conference semis to the New York Knicks. Yes, that 2nd round series.

Happy 56th Birthday To 6x NBA Champion And One Of The Greatest Defensive Players Of All Time Scottie Pippen 🏀.



