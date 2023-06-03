Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA 2023 odds, predictions, rosters, where to watch, and more

The Storm vs Sparks matchup will be played on Saturday night. Both teams have played rather poor basketball so far in the season, combining for only two wins in seven games.

The LA Sparks will host the game. They are 2-2 so far in the season and 1-1 at home. The Seattle Storm, on the other hand, are looking for their first victory of the season. They've played three games so far, but are 0-3.

The Storm were 22-14 last season, but losing Breanna Stewart turned out to be huge for them. While they were blown out by the Las Vegas Aces in their first game of the season, they lost the last two games by an average margin of six points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seattle will look for its first victory with the Storm vs Sparks matchup

The Storm vs Sparks matchup will be played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The game will begin at 10 PM Eastern Time, and basketball fans will be able to watch it on CBS Sports Network.

Additionally, WNBA fans can watch the upcoming matchup on Fubo TV, as well as the WNBA League Pass.

All eyes will be on Jewell Loyd in the Storm vs Sparks matchup (Image via Getty Images)

This will be the first road game for the Seattle Shock, who've lost all of their games at home. All eyes will be on Jewell Loyd, who leads the WNBA in scoring this season with 26.0 points per game.

The Storm will likely start Yvonne Turner next to Loyd in the backcourt, while Ezi Magbegor and Kia Nurse will be the two starting forwards. Finally, Mercedes Russell, who had 10 points in the last game, will be the starting center.

You may be interested in reading: How much is the WNBA League Pass? Taking a closer look at what the pass includes

The LA Sparks, on the other hand, will be without Jasmine Thomas and Azura Stevens. Nneka Ogwumike will start at the center, while Chiney Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby will likely get the most minutes at forward spots.

With Thomas out, we expect Lexie Brown and Jordin Canada to be starting guards in the Storm vs Sparks game.

Nneka Ogwumike is the league's 12th-best scorer (Image via Getty Images)

The Sparks are favorites to win the game, which comes as no surprise considering that Seattle hasn't won a single game so far in the season. Here are the odds for the upcoming matchup:

Against the spread : Storm +5.50 (-110), Sparks -5.5 (-110)

: Storm +5.50 (-110), Sparks -5.5 (-110) Moneyline : Storm +194, Sparks -245

: Storm +194, Sparks -245 Total points (166.5): Over (-112), Under (-108)

You may be interested in reading: Who are Austin Kelly and his wife Karima Christmas-Kelly? Everything to know about the two WNBA Assistant coaches

The Storm vs Sparks could go down the wire, but the home team will likely get a victory in the end. The Sparks are one of the best offensive teams in the league, which is why we predict a 93-82 victory for them.

Poll : 0 votes