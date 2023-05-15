"See him with that tool on him" - Shannon Sharpe questions Ja Morant's motives, slams his supporters

Ja Morant went on Instagram Live last Saturday and once again brandished a firearm. This time, it was a much bigger piece that rivals the size of the previous piece that got him into trouble in the first place.

Not long after the incident, the NBA took immediate action to suspend Morant with further investigation being done for a proper course of action moving forward.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe addressed the incident and questioned Ja Morant's persistent nature to showcase his gun live for everyone to see, devoid of any consideration for the consequences or repercussions of his actions.

"I need somebody to tell me the fascination he has with guns and feel that he needs to be on IG Live, that he needs people to see him with that tool on him," Sharpe said. "What is that? Is that the only way you can listen to NBA Youngboy?"

With this incident happening twice involving Morant, some are questioning if he is in the wrong line of profession due to him presenting himself in this nature, which goes beyond that of a globally recognized NBA player.

It is expected that the punishment coming this time around could be much worse than what he got during his first offense. Hence, it becomes evident that the Memphis Grizzlies had one of the most chaotic regular seasons concerning their off-court allegations.

Besides the number of accusations involving Ja Morant, the Grizzlies organization also have to address their controversial sentiments regarding Dillon Brooks' long-term future on the team with the decision of not bringing him back for next season.

All of these outside distractions have certainly been a major issue for the Grizzlies this season.

Ja Morant's first IG Live gun incident

The disappointment in Shannon Sharpe's comments regarding Ja Morant's current situation comes from the mere fact that the All-Star point guard put himself in jeopardy again for committing the same act.

Dating back to early March of this year, Ja Morant was out enjoying himself in a VIP section of a strip club, wherein, he goes live on Instagram to flaunt his gun for everyone to see.

With Morant as one of the many promising faces of the league on a global scale, NBA made the appropriate decision to suspend him for eight games with no pay.

Ja made the same mistake once more, even after going on live television with ESPN's Jalen Rose. There, the 23-year-old told everyone how he was going to take responsibility for his actions to become a better individual. However, the latest incident makes this whole situation all the more disappointing.

