Serbia vs Finland Preview and Prediction for Sept. 6 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 06, 2025 05:15 GMT
Serbia vs Finland is one of four games scheduled on Sept. 6 in the 2025 EuroBasket Round of 16. Led by NBA stars Nikola Jokic and Lauri Markkanen, Serbia and Finland will square off for the quarterfinal spot in the FIBA tournament.

Serbia finished 2nd in Group A with a 4-1 record, losing only against Turkey. Finland was in Group B, a comparatively easier group, and finished 3rd with a 3-2 record.

Both teams have met each other earlier in February during the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers. Serbia won both matchups, despite not having three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. With arguably the best player on the roster, Serbia will expect an easier win to reach the quarterfinal.

Serbia vs Finland preview, prediction and game details for EuroBasket

The Serbia vs Finland game will be played at Xiaomi Arena, Riga, Latvia. The official tip-off time is 09:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. EST).

Fans can watch the game on Courtside 1891, a subscription-based platform recommended by FIBA.

Serbia vs Finland preview

Serbia's only loss came to Turkey in the last game of the group phase. The loss has pitted the Nikola Jokic-led team against a red-hot Finland side, led by Lauri Markkanen. Based on how Markkanen and his team have played so far in this EuroBasket, Serbia will have to elevate its game.

In five group phase games, Serbia showed a better offense, shooting over 52%, compared to Finland's 43%. However, Finland has shown a far better defense, which could be very crucial in deciding the game.

NBA stars Jokic and Markkanen lead their teams in points and rebounds. Expect the stars to go hard when they meet on Saturday.

Serbia vs Finland rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Serbia

  • Stefan Jovic
  • Vasilije Micic
  • Vanja Marinkovic
  • Aleksa Avramovic
  • Marko Guduric
  • Ognjen Dobric
  • Nikola Jovic
  • Tristan Vukcevic
  • Filip Petrusev
  • Nikola Jokic
  • Nikola Milutinov
Finland

  • Miro Little
  • Sasu Salin
  • Olivier Nkamhoua
  • Mikael Jantunen
  • Elias Valtonen
  • Alexander Madsen
  • Edon Maxhuni
  • Lauri Markkanen
  • Miikka Muurinen
  • Andre Gustavson
  • Jacob Grandison
  • Ilari Seppälä

Serbia vs Finland predicted starting lineups

Serbia

G - Marko Guduric | G - Aleksa Avramovic | F - Nikola Jovic | F - Filip Petrusev

C - Nikola Jokic

Finland

G - Miro Little | G - Sasu Salin | F - Elias Valtonen | F - Mikael Jantunen | C - Lauri Markkanen

Serbia vs Finland prediction

Statistically, the matchup seems to be in Serbia's favor. Finland has not won a game against Serbia since 2008. Both teams have faced each other eight times in the past, and Serbia leads the matchup by 7-1.

Although there is not much difference between their offensive numbers, Finland has a better defense than Serbia, which has come against much weaker teams.

However, Jokic and his team will have to give deep thought to Lauri Markkanen. He is the second-best scorer in this EuroBasket, only behind Luka Doncic.

Our Prediction: Serbia

