Serbia vs. Turkey preview and prediction - Sep. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket

Serbia vs. Turkey is one of the eight games scheduled on Wednesday. Two of the top teams in Group A will clash before entering the next round of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic, and Turkey, with Alperen Sengun leading the charge, are undefeated in their first four games.
The Serbians haven't needed a herculean effort from Jokic, but that could change on Wednesday. Sengun is leading his team in points, rebounds and assists.
Serbia vs. Turkey game details for 2025 EuroBasket
The Serbia vs. Turkey game is scheduled at Xiaomi Arena, Riga, Latvia. Tip-off is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Courtside 1891 through a subscription.
Serbia vs. Turkey preview
Serbia and Turkey are two of the best teams in EuroBasket this year, but only one will remain undefeated after Wednesday's game.
It will be the eighth time they'll meet, and the first time since the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers. Serbia leads 5-2, and have won the last five matchups.
These elite teams are represented by several NBA players. Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun will lead Turkey, while three-time NBA MVP and Nikola Jokic will lead Serbia.
Serbia vs. Turkey rosters for 2025 EuroBasket
Serbia
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Stefan Jovic
- Vasilije Micic
- Vanja Marinkovic
- Aleksa Avramovic
- Marko Guduric
- Ognjen Dobric
- Nikola Jovic
- Tristan Vukcevic
- Filip Petrusev
- Nikola Jokic
- Nikola Milutinov
Turkey
- Onuralp Bitim
- Adem Bona
- Sehmus Hazer
- Furkan Korkmaz
- Shane Larkin
- Cedi Osman
- Ercan Osmani
- Sertac Sanli
- Alperen Sengun
- Kenan Sipahi
- Erkan Yilmaz
- Omer Yurtseven
Serbia vs. Turkey predicted starting lineups
Serbia
G - Marko Guduric | G - Aleksa Avramovic | F - Nikola Jovic | F - Filip Petrusev | C - Nikola Jokic
Turkey
G - Shane Larkin | G - Kenan Sipahi | F - Cedi Osman | F - Alperen Sengun | C - Ercan Osmani
Serbia vs. Turkey prediction
Serbia vs. Turkey is an interesting matchup and one of the first games where two of the top teams meet in EuroBasket 2025. While both teams are tough to beat, statistically, Turkey has the upper hand.
Turkey has shot better from the field in the tournament, including 3-point shooting (46.1%). Defensively, Turkey has recorded better numbers in offensive rebounding, steals and blocks per game. They also commit fewer turnovers.
Serbia has one of the best players in the world on its roster. While Nikola Jokic can hurt his opponents in many ways, he'll need the rest of his teammates to step up.
Our Prediction: Turkey wins
