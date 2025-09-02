Serbia vs. Turkey preview and prediction - Sep. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket

Serbia vs. Turkey is one of the eight games scheduled on Wednesday. Two of the top teams in Group A will clash before entering the next round of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic, and Turkey, with Alperen Sengun leading the charge, are undefeated in their first four games.

The Serbians haven't needed a herculean effort from Jokic, but that could change on Wednesday. Sengun is leading his team in points, rebounds and assists.

Serbia vs. Turkey game details for 2025 EuroBasket

The Serbia vs. Turkey game is scheduled at Xiaomi Arena, Riga, Latvia. Tip-off is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Courtside 1891 through a subscription.

Serbia vs. Turkey preview

Serbia and Turkey are two of the best teams in EuroBasket this year, but only one will remain undefeated after Wednesday's game.

It will be the eighth time they'll meet, and the first time since the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers. Serbia leads 5-2, and have won the last five matchups.

These elite teams are represented by several NBA players. Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun will lead Turkey, while three-time NBA MVP and Nikola Jokic will lead Serbia.

Serbia vs. Turkey rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Stefan Jovic

Vasilije Micic

Vanja Marinkovic

Aleksa Avramovic

Marko Guduric

Ognjen Dobric

Nikola Jovic

Tristan Vukcevic

Filip Petrusev

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Milutinov

Turkey

Onuralp Bitim

Adem Bona

Sehmus Hazer

Furkan Korkmaz

Shane Larkin

Cedi Osman

Ercan Osmani

Sertac Sanli

Alperen Sengun

Kenan Sipahi

Erkan Yilmaz

Omer Yurtseven

Serbia vs. Turkey predicted starting lineups

Serbia

G - Marko Guduric | G - Aleksa Avramovic | F - Nikola Jovic | F - Filip Petrusev | C - Nikola Jokic

Turkey

G - Shane Larkin | G - Kenan Sipahi | F - Cedi Osman | F - Alperen Sengun | C - Ercan Osmani

Serbia vs. Turkey prediction

Serbia vs. Turkey is an interesting matchup and one of the first games where two of the top teams meet in EuroBasket 2025. While both teams are tough to beat, statistically, Turkey has the upper hand.

Turkey has shot better from the field in the tournament, including 3-point shooting (46.1%). Defensively, Turkey has recorded better numbers in offensive rebounding, steals and blocks per game. They also commit fewer turnovers.

Serbia has one of the best players in the world on its roster. While Nikola Jokic can hurt his opponents in many ways, he'll need the rest of his teammates to step up.

Our Prediction: Turkey wins

