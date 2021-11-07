Tracing the emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the OKC Thunder early in the 2021-22 NBA season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the NBA's biggest surprises early on this season. The 6'6" 180 pound Canadian -- who was the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kentucky -- is developing into more than just a great athlete. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has picked up where he left off last season -- averaging 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 dimes.

Despite a myriad of Oklahoma City Thunder challenges ubiquitously in the way of becoming an NBA title contender once again, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is showing and proving that he can be that small-market star helping to illuminate a franchise not far removed from the NBA Finals. What is the origin of this well-timed emergence?

The 3rd year combo guard has become a Los Angeles Lakers killer of sorts. In the last two vs. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 28 and 27 points, respectively, in two wins.

The 2-6 OKC Thunder are an exciting team, yet are so young they lack the experience necessary to become an NBA contender -- at least for now.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a 6'11" wingspan, and can either create off the dribble or pull up from the logo like he did vs. LA to salt the game away. Shai is about to make a whole lot of money.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his clutch logo three to beat Lakers: “I just felt it. I usually don’t shoot that shot in game. It’s something I practice… It wasn’t like a crazy shot to me. I felt good when I shot it.” Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his clutch logo three to beat Lakers: “I just felt it. I usually don’t shoot that shot in game. It’s something I practice… It wasn’t like a crazy shot to me. I felt good when I shot it.” https://t.co/b6uoDyfimU

Future All-Star?

Of the eight players that averaged Shai's numbers, he was the only one who was not an NBA All-Star, and that may change this season. Sam Presti, OKC GM, is smart, and locked up SGA to the tune of $172 million over five years Shai because contenders everywhere may be looking at Gilgeous-Alexander and thinking he's the missing piece for their franchise.

Could he be this era's Mitch Richmond? An eventual superstar dominating whoever his team plays like he's doing it in his sleep? The potential is definitely evident, yet he must shore up his defense, and especially the occasional defensive lapses that ultimately break down the entire team's defense.

Leader

When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was with the Los Angeles Clippers, and not the first or second option, few knew what he could do. There were flashes of brilliance, and his scoring ability was never in question.

Now that he knows the team is his, and the point guard position is also his, the next step is to become the leader everyone wants to see succeed. Shai is a special talent, and it's really up to him whether he becomes a superstar or not.

Defenses will have to guard him behind the arc, for Shai hits 50% of his pull-up three point attempts. He's confident shooting the ball, and in this current NBA season, that's a great thing.

50/40/90?

Often scorers for lesser teams shoot in high volume and therefore miss a lot of shots. That's not the case for Gilgeous-Alexander, and NBA fans, you might be looking at the next 50/40/90 performer. He's already 50/40/80 with a TS of 62.3%, and as his responsibilities increase, will his execution also rise?

What is also evident is that SGA has learned from playing under the NBA's future Hall of Fame point guard, Chris Paul. There is patience in his game. It's smooth and productive; electric and burgeoning.

Winner

Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander don't come around too often. With SGA, Sam Presti has a possibly a franchise player that will only become better as the talent around him increases.

Josh Giddey will help take the pressure off SGA as he hopefully develops, yet SGA being thrown in the fire is probably what's best for him. Winners are born, yet they are also bred, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most exciting players in the NBA that is ready to ascend to the next level.

If the Oklahoma City Thunder are serious about winning, they will do what it takes to put the personnel around him to make his talent pop off the page and create a winning attitude where it once was an afterthought.

Being 23 with so many NBA years ahead of him, sit back and watch the stars rock the NBA this season. There is one wildcard, and that wildcard might be as hungry to win as anyone and show the world he can be one of the best players in the NBA -- right now.

