Shannon Sharpe gives damning indictment of Miami Heat: "The Heat have overachieved and have reverted back to who they were"

The Miami Heat have been underdogs at every step of their playoff run. Many analysts and critics said they had no chance in these Finals despite their unlikely success. FOX Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe is one of those analysts who think Miami’s Cinderella run is striking midnight.

Sharpe said on his show “Undisputed”, that the Heat were an underdog for a reason, and the Denver Nuggets deserve the 3-1 lead they hold in the series.

“You have to come to the realization that the team that’s winning is the better team,” Sharpe said. “The Heat have overachieved. They reverted back to who they were in the regular season.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— "You have to come to the realization that the team that's winning is the better team. The Heat have overachieved and have reverted back to what they were in the regular season." @ShannonSharpe on the Nuggets taking a 3-1 lead "You have to come to the realization that the team that's winning is the better team. The Heat have overachieved and have reverted back to what they were in the regular season."— @ShannonSharpe on the Nuggets taking a 3-1 lead https://t.co/DlWfKSVBmt

Denver hosts Miami in Game 5 and will attempt to close out the series. Even though the Nuggets still need one more win to clinch the title, Sharpe is calling the series early.

“It’s over. It’s over. And I think you know it too,” Sharpe said.

Only one team has ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. In 2016, Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors after coming back from 3-1. Miami’s Kevin Love was a part of that 2016 Cavs team.

Sharpe said the Heat are showing their true colors and their magic has run out. He praised their defense but said Miami does not have the scoring to compete with the Nuggets.

“This is the third game where they have been held under 100 points,” Sharpe said. “In today’s NBA if a team does not score 100 points, you are like what is really going on?”

The Heat won Game 2 behind historic shooting. They hit 17-of-35 from 3-point range and scored 111 points in the win. Despite the huge shooting night, Denver had a shot to tie the game at the end of regulation, further adding to Sharpe’s point that Miami is inferior.

NBA @NBA NUGGETS 1 WIN AWAY



Will they win their first title in franchise history... or will the Heat force Game 6 in Miami?



8:30 PM ET.

ABC. NUGGETS 1 WIN AWAYWill they win their first title in franchise history... or will the Heat force Game 6 in Miami?8:30 PM ET.ABC. 🚨 NUGGETS 1 WIN AWAY 🚨Will they win their first title in franchise history... or will the Heat force Game 6 in Miami?8:30 PM ET. ABC. https://t.co/KrYzP8lPdG

Shannon Sharpe praises Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown

Shannon Sharpe said Denver has the size advantage and more importantly, a depth advantage. He thinks the role players for the Nuggets have been the difference and the reason the Nuggets won in Game 4 on the road. He called out two players specifically for helping Denver get to a 3-1 lead.

“Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown are the type of guys you need to have. And they showed out,” Sharpe said.

Gordon had 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the win. Brown added 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting off the bench.

Poll : 0 votes