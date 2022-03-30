“Shaq, the biggest person I’ve ever seen play” - Michael Jordan admits to being intimated by Shaquille O’Neal after returning from retirement

Shaquille O’Neal and his immense physicality was mentioned by Michael Jordan in Tuesday’s “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast. During an episode titled “MJ | Icons Club,” Jordan recalled when he saw "The Big Diesel" after returning from his retirement in 1995.

Michael Jordan admits to being intimidated by Shaquille O'Neal

Michael Jordan said:

“When I came back from baseball – I didn’t know if ever told anybody this – I am playing against Shaq. Shaq, the biggest person I've ever seen play, physically. You know, he was a big matchup guy when I came back from baseball, so I was somewhat intimidated.”

Jordan came out of his first retirement in March 1995 and played the final 17 games of that season.

O'Neal, meanwhile, was in his third season, his best with the Orlando Magic. O'Neal led the NBA in scoring with 29.3 points per game and powered the Magic to a 57-25 record. They topped the Chicago Bulls in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals before winning the East and getting swept by the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals.

"The Big Diesel" is a 7-foot-1, 325-pound center, absolutely towering over his opponents. But what made him different from previous legendary bigs was his immense physicality and ability to abuse absolutely anyone under the rim. Shaq stands 15th for all-time rebounds (13,099).

Jordan continued:

“So, I didn't really know how to play him, you know. Do I go right at him to stop up? Pull up? Blah, blah, went right at him and he just knocked me straight to the floor. And then he reached down and picked me up. I said, ‘Nah! He didn't mean it. He's a nice guy.'

"I mean, if he would have left and stepped over me, you know, the old school, I would have been somewhat intimidated, but his heart is too good, you know. He's not that type of guy. That took away some of the intimidation.”

"The Big Diesel" has always been known to be a funny person, making jokes and staying light-hearted with his teammates. But hearing a story about him absolutely trucking the all-time great and still offering a helping hand really shows how much of a gentle giant he was.

O'Neal had such an aggressive, physical demeanor that if he carried that into his speech and attitude, he would have made no friends. Known as "The Big Diesel" for a reason, Shaq was never known to back down. Yet his notable partner, Kobe Bryant, was more of a hardhead despite being 6-6, 212.

Jordan averaged an NBA-record 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his career. He won six championships. O’Neal would be sure to intimidate just about anybody. But MJ's claim that he could not figure out how to play against him says a lot about Shaq’s defensive ability.

O'Neal averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He won four championships.

Jordan had played against Dennis Rodman and the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons in the 1980s and '90s. (Rodman eventually became his teammate in 1995-96.) He should have been ready for almost anything in terms of physicality. For MJ to regard O'Neal as “the biggest player” he’s ever seen, proves how immense of a force O’Neal really was.

