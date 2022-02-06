“Shaq was bouncing on a trampoline down by the lake” - Phil Jackson shares a funny story of Shaquille O’Neal waiting at his house, from a throwback excerpt in the book Eleven Rings

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best centers ever to play the game of basketball but was also a player who could have a lot of fun. Legendary coach Phil Jackson told a story about O’Neal and his fun side in his book, “Eleven Rings.”

Phil Jackson is one of the best NBA coaches in NBA history, coaching multiple dynasties, winning three straight NBA Finals on three different occasions, and another two back to back. He won six championships with the Chicago Bulls and five with the Los Angeles Lakers, spanning his 20-year head coaching career. He coached some of the greatest players in NBA history, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, and of course O’Neal.

In Jackson’s book, he tells a story about when O’Neal had unexpectedly shown up at his house. Jackson told the story by writing:

“When I drove up, Shaq was bouncing on a trampoline down by the lake and creating quite a sensation in the neighborhood. All of a sudden, dozens of boats filled with curious onlookers crowded into the bay near our house to gawk at this giant leaping through the air. Shaq did not disappoint.”

O’Neal always knew how to have fun, and Jackson references that after telling the story, saying O’Neal was “all about fun.” That is what made O’Neal such a special player, that even though he was one of the most dominant players in the league, putting up massive numbers, he always looked like he was having fun.

Shaquille O’Neal has never stopped having fun

Shaquille O’Neal with Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O’Neal was feared for his massive frame towering over defenders and barreling through them in the NBA. Few ever stood in his way from getting into the paint, and he often scored once he got there.

In his 19 year career, he averaged 23.7 points with 10.9 rebounds, winning four NBA championships, two scoring titles, one MVP, 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA, and three All-Defensive. His incredible career made him a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame player with ease.

O’Neal had a lot of fun winning and playing the game, but he had just as much fun off the court. He had his own movie, made music, and in retirement, that fun continued. O’Neal DJ’s, a co-host on TNT for NBA games and one of his biggest segments, is running videos and making fun of players who make mistakes throughout the week.

Shaquille O’Neal is up there with some of the great NBA players, but he is also one of the best entertainers in the NBA. His fun spirit has played a significant role in his life outside of the NBA.

