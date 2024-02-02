Shaquille O’Neal clowns IG trainer's excuses on Gils’ Arena with hilarious video after embarrassing shootout loss

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is still on the case of Instagram shooting trainer Anthony Miracola years after the latter bummed out in an episode of Inside the NBA. ‘Shaq’ took to IG to hilariously react to the coach’s appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, where he tried to defend himself from the embarrassment he got on live TV.

Miracola set a world record by hitting 31 straight 3-pointers in a minute. He joined the TNT crew of O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson in April 2019 and challenged Smith to a 3-point contest.

Miracola failed big time, missing all three attempts, while two-time NBA champion Smith made all of his. In a recent interview on Gil’s Arena, the infamous episode was brought up and Miracola moved to explain himself, including how he did not get the proper feel of the court inside the TNT studios.

Shaquille O’Neal, though, would have none of his ‘excuses’ and ribbed him with a video post on Instagram. The four-time NBA champion captioned it:

“ernie kenny and chuck apologize . BUT I DONT LOL”

Watch the Inside the NBA episode below:

In fairness to Miracola, Smith admitted that the court inside the TNT studios needed some time to get used to, with all the lights and props.

Good thing for the shooting trainer, he has seemingly moved past the embarrassing episode and continues to do well in shooting, recently winning the top prize of $100,000 in Arenas’ shooting contest.

Shaquille O’Neal impresses crowd by draining a deep shot during a DJ show

Shaquille O’Neal built his basketball legend not as a 3-point shooter. So when rare opportunities to sink shots from the deep come, it's something to be celebrated.

In 19 years in the NBA, ‘Shaq’ only made one three-pointer, back when he was a member of the Orlando Magic. He was a 4.5% career shooter from the three and attempted only 22 shots in 1,207 games during his NBA career.

In retirement, though, Shaquille O’Neal has found himself throwing treys in various settings and making some of them. One instance came last year in an outdoor event, where he was a DJ.

The four-time NBA champion was handed a mini basketball and was asked to shoot it to a hoop held by a fan from afar. O’Neal made the shot on his first try, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Watch Shaquille O’Neal sink the shot below:

While O’Neal was not a 3-point shooter, he made opponents suffer from the 2-point range, torching them for an efficient clip of 58.3%

