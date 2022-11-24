Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and more: 5 NBA players who wrote books

NBA players are some of the most influential people on the planet. Basketball has a massive global following unlike other North American sports and millions are enamored by NBA athletes.

Many legends have written books to narrate the tales of their time in the league and show the world how they pioneered the sport. Which hoops fan wouldn't want to read or listen to a book written by Hall of Famers like Magic Johnson or Michael Jordan?

Young fans today haven't seen legends of the past play live. They can only rely on rare highlights and decades-old low-definition footage to watch them play. Hence, novels and biographies written by players give fans insight into their lives and the journey they had playing in one of the most popular leagues in the world.

Which NBA players are authors?

NBA players generate a lot of income through writing and fans love to read these books. People who would normally not buy a book may purchase one just because it was written by their favorite athlete. Many of these books, biographies and even children's stories are sold by the millions.

Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant have written children's bedtime stories, while Shaquille O'Neal recently authored a cookbook. Scottie Pippen, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all recently wrote books and have been promoting their work on popular sports shows.

Let's take a look at some prominent NBA authors.

Note: This list is not ranked. Not every book will be named, just the famous ones.

#1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the NBA 75th Anniversary Team ceremony during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best big men of all time and one of the three players in the discussion for the greatest of all time.

He played 20 seasons in the NBA, including six seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and 14 with the LA Lakers. His signature "Skyhook" is an unstoppable move that nobody has yet figured out how to replicate. He routinely torched defenses with that move for two decades enroute to the top of all-time scoring leaderboard.

"The Captain" is one of the most well known authors in the league. He has a whopping 17 books to his name, leaps and bounds more than any other player on this list.

He has authored four books on "Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes," the famous detective characters by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. One of of them was even a graphic novel.

Daily Breeze @DailyBreezeNews It’s no mystery why 500 fans packed Torrance bookstore: To meet Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and learn about his third Sherlock Holmes-steeped book trib.al/2orlQQ7 It’s no mystery why 500 fans packed Torrance bookstore: To meet Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and learn about his third Sherlock Holmes-steeped book trib.al/2orlQQ7

He has also written autobiographies such as "On the Shoulders of Giants," "Coach Wooden and Me," "The Bruin 100," "A Season on Reservation," "Giant Steps" and "Becoming Kareem." These are stories about his upbringing in discriminated America and his playing days in the NBA. They also outline his experience as an assistant coach, his blockbuster games in UCLA and more.

Abdul-Jabbar also wrote books on African-American culture and paid tribute to prominent black figures. He managed to do these in "Black Profiles in Courage," Brothers in Arms" and "Writings on the Wall."

XVIII Airborne Corps @18airbornecorps 50 of 50: We hope you will share this story far and wide. If you’d like to learn more about the 761st, we suggest the wonderful book “Brothers in Arms” by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

For this thread: images by @erikthehistorian, editing by @mother_of_tanks.



[END OF THREAD] 50 of 50: We hope you will share this story far and wide. If you’d like to learn more about the 761st, we suggest the wonderful book “Brothers in Arms” by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. For this thread: images by @erikthehistorian, editing by @mother_of_tanks.[END OF THREAD] https://t.co/2Sqx9I7W3E

Additionally, he has written two children's books, "Stealing the Game" and "Sasquatch in the Paint." The LA Lakers legend is also one of the writers for the Veronica Mars reboot on Hulu.

#2 Magic Johnson

Earvin "Magic" Johnson at the NBA 75th Anniversary Team ceremony during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Arguably the greatest point guard of all time, Magic Johnson has been a keen writer ever since his HIV+ diagnosis and subsequent retirement in the 1990s.

Johnson has shared his story battling AIDS and his life in the NBA. He accumulated several accolades while playing for the LA Lakers and his journey is truly a remarkable one.

He, along with Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, ignited the popularity of the league around the world. And it isn't far-fetched to claim that the NBA wouldn't be where it is today if Johnson didn't have the career he had.

Jerry Hairston, Jr. @TheRealJHair @markcesparza Obviously you don’t know your history. NBA was dying & The NBA Finals were on tape delay. Magic/Bird saved it. Everyone knows this. @markcesparza Obviously you don’t know your history. NBA was dying & The NBA Finals were on tape delay. Magic/Bird saved it. Everyone knows this.

Johnson wrote his autobiography, "Magic Johnson: My Life," wherein he talked about his childhood in Michigan, life in the league and much more. He also authored a book for basketball enthusiasts and players called "Magic's Touch." The Lakers legend discussed passing, fast-break offense and gave an insight into his particularly unique skillset.

The book's complete title is "Magic's Touch: From Fundamentals to Fast Break with Basketball's Most Exciting Player."

Additionally, he wrote a book along with rival-turned-friend Larry Bird titled "When the Game was Ours." The book shows readers the incredible rivalry between Magic and Bird, the likes of which we might never see in the league again.

The two had been battling since their days in the NCAA and were drafted into rival franchises. It was West vs. East, Los Angeles vs. Boston, Lakers vs. Celtics, black vs. white, old school vs. showtime, physical vs. finesse and much more. The rivalry between these two Hall of Famers was arguably the greatest of all time.

Jennifer Abella @nextjen Watching Winning Time and remembering how much I enjoyed the book "When the Game Was Ours." Watching Winning Time and remembering how much I enjoyed the book "When the Game Was Ours." https://t.co/hyJYmABClB

Johnson also shared his business acumen and knowledge in "32 Ways to be a champion in Business." He is one of the most successful businessmen in sports, owning multiple sports franchises and investing in several ventures around the country.

One of his most notable works is "What you can do to Avoid AIDS," also known as "Safe Sex in the age of AIDS." He let people know how to steer clear of the nasty disease that infected him and wanted to spread awareness about the practice of safe sex.

#3 Bill Russell

Bill Russell with his wife Jeannine Russell (right) at an NBA game with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (left)

The late great Bill Russell is the greatest winner in sports, with 11 championships in a span of 13 years.

He is the most celebrated Boston Celtics player in NBA history and every player is wearing a number 6 badge on their jersey this season to honor the legend. Moreover, every NBA franchise is set to retire the number 6 as a tribute.

Russell wrote "Go Up for Glory," a basketball memoir about his upbringing in segregated USA and his struggles as a black man, despite his status as an NBA player. Russell also wrote "Red and Me: My Coach, My Lifelong Friend." It detailed his story and friendship with his coach Red Auerbach, with whom he won 11 rings.

NBA @NBA am i doing this right?..Boarding a flight from Seattle to NYC to promote my new book, "Red & Me: My Coach, My Lifelong Friend" -Bill Russell am i doing this right?..Boarding a flight from Seattle to NYC to promote my new book, "Red & Me: My Coach, My Lifelong Friend" -Bill Russell

Bill Russell also shared his notes on leadership and gave his opinions on the social justice movement as an African-American man. He wrote "Russell Nothing but a Man - 60s," "Russell Rules: 711 Lessons on Leadership from the Twentieth Century's Greatest Winner," and "Second Wind: The Memoirs of an Opinionated Man."

Steph Noh @StephNoh Can't help but think of the words from the great Bill Russell right now. From his book "Go Up for Glory": Can't help but think of the words from the great Bill Russell right now. From his book "Go Up for Glory": https://t.co/xOoJ6evved

#4 Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal at the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event in Sydney, Australia

Shaquille O'Neal was arguably the most dominant force in the NBA. He won four rings during his time in the league with three consecutive Finals MVP awards. He has a statue outside the LA Lakers' arena and is undoubtedly one of the greatest big men of all time.

O'Neal's career after retiring from the league has been interesting. He is a studio analyst for TNT on "Inside the NBA" and also has DJ gigs around the world. "Diesel" has invested in several ventures, owns restaurants and small businesses, has his own clothing and sneaker line and endorses way too many brands to list.

Hence, Shaquille O'Neal's author portfolio is not just limited to basketball and his life. He has written four children's books over the years out of which three are under the "Little Shaq" series. He wrote "Little Shaq," "Little Shaq Takes a Chance," and "Little Shaq: Star of the Week" in this series.

His other children's book is a set of short stories called "Shaq and the Beanstalk and Other Very Tall Tales."

SHAQ @SHAQ My new children’s book is out today! Little Shaq learns responsibility in Star Of The Week amazon.com/Little-Shaq-St… My new children’s book is out today! Little Shaq learns responsibility in Star Of The Week amazon.com/Little-Shaq-St… https://t.co/nUyoihnMDB

Additionally, like every other athlete, he shared stories about his life in the NBA. O'Neal authored three books in that regard.

He wrote "Shaq Attaq: My Rookie Year," in which he talked about his debut season with the Orlando Magic in 1992-93. He also wrote "Shaq talks Back" wherein he shared his upbringing, his days in LSU, the NBA and more.

Lastly, he wrote "Shaq Uncut: My Story." The four-time champion went into a deep dive about his childhood, rivalries, family, career and provides much more insight than the other two autobiographies in this book.

Finally, his latest work is a cookbook called "Shaq's Family Style: Championship Recipes for Feeding Family and Friends." He wrote this cookbook to share short and simple recipes that amateur cooks can make everyday without prior knowledge of the culinary arts or any elaborate equipment.

#5 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers after his final NBA game

The late great Kobe Bryant was without a doubt one of the greatest players the league has ever seen. His mentality and work ethic inspired millions to play basketball.

Bryant spoke to a generation of athletes and we can safely say we might never witness anybody like him again. The "Black Mamba" was a killer on the court and won five NBA championships as the LA Lakers' superstar.

Bryant, unlike the other legends on this list, wrote only one book detailing his life and mindset about basketball. Titled "Mamba Mentality: How I Play," it is one of the most inspiring books for young athletes. In the book, he shares how he trained his mind and body to play at the highest level.

Aristoc Booklex Limited @aristoc_booklex The Mamba Mentality: How I Play is Kobe Bryant’s personal perspective of his life and career on the basketball court and his exceptional, insightful style of playing the game―a fitting legacy from the late Los Angeles Laker superstar. The Mamba Mentality: How I Play is Kobe Bryant’s personal perspective of his life and career on the basketball court and his exceptional, insightful style of playing the game―a fitting legacy from the late Los Angeles Laker superstar. https://t.co/dBJ2cA9cMI

Kobe Bryant's most prominent work is writing fantasy fiction novels for teenagers and young adults titled "The Wizenard Series." He wrote five books under this label and his wife and estate promote these books even today.

Bryant also wrote "Geese are Never Swans," "Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof," and "Legacy and the Double."

