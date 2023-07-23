"We were the greatest 1-2 punch" - Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant epitomized true brotherhood during 2009 All-Star game

After the Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar era for the LA Lakers, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant soon followed with their imprint on history. The duo played incredibly to secure three-straight championships for the Lakers as one of the all-time tandems.

The journey would come to a stop when Shaquille O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004 in exchange for Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, and Brian Grant. Some even speculated at the time that he was moved because his relationship with Bryant was becoming toxic.

However, the duo ended up teaming once more during the 2009 All-Star game. During the post-game interview, Shaquille O'Neal talked about what it felt like playing alongside Kobe Bryant again as the two won co-MVP awards:

"It felt like old times," O'Neal said, "missed those times. We were the greatest 1-2 punch. Ever. Kobe's the best player in the league, so A+ on that side and A+ for being a great guy. He even let me take the trophy home for my boys, so I appreciate that."

During the game, Bryant had 27 points (12-of-23 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range) and 4 steals. Meanwhile, O'Neal dropped 17 points (8-of-9 shooting) and 5 rebounds.

It was the main highlight of the night as it reminded not just the fans, but the entire league of just how dominant the two were when they were still on the same team.

After the three rings they captured together on the Lakers team, the co-MVP awards marked their fourth accomplishment together as a one-two-punch duo.

Shaquille O'Neal regrets beef with Kobe Bryant

In a 2022 interview with David Walters from People magazine, Shaquille O'Neal reminisced about Kobe Bryant and regrets the feud they had together:

"You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal said. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so it's 'I'll see you when I see you.'"

Despite the problems they had with each other, which caused them even more championships together, the Lakers duo still managed to deliver three championships.

Against some of the league's best at the time coupled with doing it in a three-peat style, both Byrant and O'Neal were able to cement themselves as important figures in NBA history.

