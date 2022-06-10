Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef reported to work out with Lakers after working out with Bucks: But is he NBA-ready yet despite other teams lined up on his schedule?

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal features in more NBA Draft news as he is scheduled to work out with the LA Lakers ahead of the draft.

Having declared for the draft after the LSU Tigers were eliminated from the NCAA tournament, O'Neal has faced a lot of adversity with regards to his stock.

After some confusion regarding a withdrawal from the draft, O'Neal was cleared as eligible earlier this week. Unfortunately, NBA fans did not give the best of reactions to the development.

jw @the__johnw @ShamsCharania With all due respect he averaged 3 ppg at lsu this year @ShamsCharania With all due respect he averaged 3 ppg at lsu this year

Jakeviousmingo @jakeviousmingo @ShamsCharania Cool, but he did absolutely nothing in college. So… @ShamsCharania Cool, but he did absolutely nothing in college. So…

Considering his poor track record with injuries and illnesses, the 22-year-old forward hasn't displayed his value to the fullest. Having played a little over 13 games this season, Shaquille O'Neal's son has a tough road ahead of him.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via Amazing to see Shareef O'Neal dunking like this again less than two years after heart surgery(via @SSJreef Amazing to see Shareef O'Neal dunking like this again less than two years after heart surgery 👏(via @SSJreef) https://t.co/v1nInw8oCF

Fortunately, the LSU forward has earned some workout sessions with a few NBA teams ahead of the draft. Earning a workout with Shaquille O'Neal's old teams as well, the 22-year-old has offers from other franchises.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Draft prospect Shareef O’Neal has an upcoming workout set with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic . O’Neal worked out for the Bucks today and has scheduled visits to Cleveland, Atlanta and Washington among others. @ShamsCharania reported this week that O’Neal is draft eligible. Draft prospect Shareef O’Neal has an upcoming workout set with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic. O’Neal worked out for the Bucks today and has scheduled visits to Cleveland, Atlanta and Washington among others. @ShamsCharania reported this week that O’Neal is draft eligible.

Shareef O'Neal has already worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks. With more teams showing interest in the swingman, there could be positive assessments for him.

But is O'Neal ready to play in the big leagues?

Shareef O'Neal: Rise, Fall and Return?

Shareef O'Neal in action at Iowa State v LSU

Shareef O'Neal was practically a viral sensation during his high school career. Given the amount of attention he garnered by virtue of being Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef also had the game to back it up.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife @SSJreef It's crazy how much Shareef O'Neal has improved since we last saw him play in high school.. He came back hungrier & stronger than ever after the heart surgery. #Respect It's crazy how much Shareef O'Neal has improved since we last saw him play in high school.. He came back hungrier & stronger than ever after the heart surgery. #Respect @SSJreef https://t.co/x6B6Of1xOy

With a strong, sturdy frame to pair with his height and athleticism, O'Neal was a dominant force in the high school circuit. However, the most impressive aspect of his game was his shooting.

Given Shaquille O'Neal's reputation for being a poor shooter, the younger O'Neal adopted a smooth mid-range stroke. While also being fairly dependable from beyond the arc, Shareef had the right mechanics to develop into a better shooter.

As a threat from three levels and a decent defensive presence, Shareef O'Neal had all the right tools heading into college. Unfortunately, this is where things went downhill.

Undergoing heart surgery during his freshman season at UCLA and foot problems throughout the two seasons at LSU, O'Neal barely had an opportunity to shine. He averaged 2.6 points and three rebounds in 11 minutes played per game.

Needless to say, his collegiate stats were less than impressive. However, O'Neal had a bit of a shining moment with the G-League Elite Camp.

Shareef O'Neal at the G-League Elite Camp

After declaring for the draft, a short list of players was created to participate in an event ahead of the official NBA Draft Combine. The G-League Elite Camp gave O'Neal an opportunity to display his talent.

Earning his first double-double performance in only his second game, the 22-year-old displayed his overall potential against other prospects. Although the level of competition could be debatable, the swingman showed that he had all the right pieces in place.

Overtime @overtime



11 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST



Game looking real nice

(via



Shareef O’Neal just got the first DOUBLE-DOUBLE at G League Elite Camp11 PTS | 10 REB | 3 ASTGame looking real nice @SSJreef (via @nbagleague Shareef O’Neal just got the first DOUBLE-DOUBLE at G League Elite Camp 🔥11 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST Game looking real nice 👀@SSJreef (via @nbagleague)https://t.co/1qrL7rR4d0

Making use of his strong frame, Shaquille O'Neal's son displayed some inherent strength as he established himself on the low block. Although he wasn't used as the primary source on the offensive front, he did a good job in moving the ball around while finding teammates on cuts.

What can be expected of Shareef going forward?

Given the limited sample size we have on O'Neal, it is hard to lay out a realistic road ahead. The sheer interest from teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks raises some morbid curiosity, however.

Given the average quality of depth in the upcoming draft, O'Neal doesn't have the best odds of being a first-round pick. While many teams could benefit from acquiring a player with his skillset, his injury history and age will not favor him.

By virtue of being 22-year-old Shareef O'Neal also has significantly lesser developmental upside. The lack of experience in this regard also works against him.

A realistic take would see him being drafted late in the second-round. This could see him average roughly 3-5 minutes per game in the NBA early on.

Given that his body is also on the leaner side by NBA standards, O'Neal may struggle to fight for rebounds while establishing himself in the post.

O'Neal developing in the G-League

An interesting option for the forward could be to work his way up through the G-League. The G-League has had several players who have earned their way into the NBA, including Khris Middleton and Gary Payton II among others.

The G-League has had great success in recent years. Considering the improvement in the overall quality of players as well, O'Neal could benefit from the experience while developing his own body and mind.

Experiencing the competition in small doses could help the 22-year-old acclimatize with the league standard. By providing an environment where his natural gifts can thrive, O'Neal could see an impressive development.

Overall, Shareef O'Neal has the potential to be an interesting prospect. Displaying the skillset of a prototypical swingman, the 22-year old has the tools to contribute and impact the game.

There have been a few questions regarding his competitive drive and his ability to "lock in" but these could be a subject of maturity as well. Provided that O'Neal finds himself in the right system, he will have the opportunity to flourish.

Shareef O’Neal @SSJreef All of this is earned All of this is earned

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Shareef O'Neal will be drafted this season? Yes No 0 votes so far