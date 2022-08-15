What is Shaquille O’Neal's net worth? Taking a closer look at legendary NBA center's personal wealth

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal has been associated with the league since 1992 when he joined the Orlando Magic. O’Neal is now involved in various pre/post-game analysis shows. However, O'Neal is also known for investing his money well, accumulating significant wealth.

Shaquille O’Neal played 19 seasons in the NBA. O’Neal played in 1,207 games, averaging 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He won three titles with the LA Lakers, playing alongside the late Kobe Bryant. He won his fourth with the Miami Heat.

How much is Shaquille O’Neal worth?

As per celebritynetworth.com, O’Neal is currently worth $400 million, thanks to his wise investment of earnings from when he played.

O’Neal started with a salary of $3 million in 1992, and his earnings kept increasing based on his performance. His first eight-figure salary was achieved in 1996, when he signed with the LA Lakers, earning $10.7 million in the 1996-97 season.

Shaquille O’Neal bagged titles that came with individual recognition. He was a dominant force in his three-peat and was a regular candidate on the All-NBA first teams. As a result, his earnings escalated. His 2004-05 salary was $27.7 million. His total career earnings are estimated to be around $292 million in salaries alone.

Apart from his earnings via NBA contracts, O’Neal earned a significant amount via endorsements. Shaquille O’Neal was a great personality on and off the floor, making him a great brand ambassador. He reached around $200 million via endorsements during his NBA career and continues to earn roughly $60 million per year (including business ventures) now.

O’Neal has made appearances in various movies, including being the lead in some of them. Some recent appearances include Adam Sandler’s "Hustle," "What Men Want," and "Uncle Drew." He’s also made voice contributions in some films, with the 2018 film "Show Dogs" being the most recent.

O’Neal spends a lot of time around basketball. He shares his insights on TNT's "Inside the NBA" and his podcast, "The Big Podcast with Shaq." Another area of interest that O’Neal has taken a liking to is being a disc jockey. He goes by the name ’DJ Diesel' and has performed at music festivals and various clubs in the United States.

